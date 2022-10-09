The 25 largest college football stadiums by capacity

When it comes to crowd sizes and fan support, nothing comes close to college football. Eight stadiums across the sport currently can hold more than 100,000 fans. For comparison, the largest stadium in the NFL is Met Life Stadium, home of the New York Giants and Jets, which holds 82,500 people. That capacity would place the facility 14th in all of college football.

The record for the largest single-game attendance for an NCAA football game is 156,990 people. On September 10, 2016, Tennesse played Virginia Tech at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, in the “Battle at Bristol.” Tennessee would win that game by a score of 45-24. A record that isn’t likely to be broken any time soon.

If you break down the Top 25 stadiums by capacity, the SEC leads all conferences with nine entries. The remainder of the list has the Big Ten with seven teams, the ACC and Pac-12 with three teams each, two Big 12 schools, and an independent.

Below is the ranking of the 25 largest stadiums by capacity. These figures come directly from the NCAA. Scroll down and take a look and let us know what you think.

Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pa.) 68,400

Iowa Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, Iowa) 69,250

Washington Husky Stadium (Seattle, Wash.) 70,138

Arkansas Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (Fayetteville, Ark.) 72,000

Michigan State Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.) 74,866

Wisconsin Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wisc.) 76,621

Southern Cal. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles) 77,500

South Carolina Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, S.C.) 77,559

Florida State Doak Campbell Stadium (Tallahassee, Fla.) 79,560

Oklahoma Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman, Okla.) 80,126

Notre Dame Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Ind.) 80,795

Clemson Clemson Memorial Stadium (Clemson, S.C.) 81,500

Nebraska Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Neb.) 85,458

Auburn Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, Ala.) 87,451

Florida Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Gainesville, Fla.) 88,548

UCLA Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.) 91,136

Georgia Sanford Stadium (Athens, Ga.) 92,746

Texas Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas) 100,119

Alabama Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) 101,821

Tennessee Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tenn.) 101,915

LSU Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.) 102,321

Texas A&M Kyle Field (College Station, Texas) 102,733

Ohio State Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) 102,780

Penn State Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pa.) 106,572

Michigan Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 107,601

