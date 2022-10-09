The 25 largest college football stadiums by capacity
When it comes to crowd sizes and fan support, nothing comes close to college football. Eight stadiums across the sport currently can hold more than 100,000 fans. For comparison, the largest stadium in the NFL is Met Life Stadium, home of the New York Giants and Jets, which holds 82,500 people. That capacity would place the facility 14th in all of college football.
The record for the largest single-game attendance for an NCAA football game is 156,990 people. On September 10, 2016, Tennesse played Virginia Tech at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, in the “Battle at Bristol.” Tennessee would win that game by a score of 45-24. A record that isn’t likely to be broken any time soon.
If you break down the Top 25 stadiums by capacity, the SEC leads all conferences with nine entries. The remainder of the list has the Big Ten with seven teams, the ACC and Pac-12 with three teams each, two Big 12 schools, and an independent.
Below is the ranking of the 25 largest stadiums by capacity. These figures come directly from the NCAA. Scroll down and take a look and let us know what you think.
Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pa.) 68,400
Iowa Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, Iowa) 69,250
Washington Husky Stadium (Seattle, Wash.) 70,138
Arkansas Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (Fayetteville, Ark.) 72,000
Michigan State Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.) 74,866
Wisconsin Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wisc.) 76,621
Southern Cal. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles) 77,500
South Carolina Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, S.C.) 77,559
Florida State Doak Campbell Stadium (Tallahassee, Fla.) 79,560
Oklahoma Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman, Okla.) 80,126
Notre Dame Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Ind.) 80,795
Clemson Clemson Memorial Stadium (Clemson, S.C.) 81,500
Nebraska Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Neb.) 85,458
Auburn Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, Ala.) 87,451
Florida Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Gainesville, Fla.) 88,548
UCLA Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.) 91,136
Georgia Sanford Stadium (Athens, Ga.) 92,746
Texas Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas) 100,119
Alabama Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) 101,821
Tennessee Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tenn.) 101,915
LSU Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.) 102,321
Texas A&M Kyle Field (College Station, Texas) 102,733
Ohio State Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) 102,780
Penn State Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pa.) 106,572
Michigan Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 107,601
