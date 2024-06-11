25 goal Porto forward could yet move to top team after gaining first Brazil cap

The news that Benjamin Sesko is going to sign a new contract with RB Leipzig rather than leave this summer has sent shockwaves through the striker market.

There were a number of teams, including Chelsea, looking at the attacker, and now all of them are scrambling and looking in new places for potential signings.

That means that players who would otherwise have dropped off the bottom of the list get added back on, and that seems to include Porto forward Evanilson.

The 24 year old scored 25 goals in all competitions in the season just gone, and continues to develop impressively in the Liga NOS. Portuguese source Jornal de Noticias name Chelsea along with Man U and Tottenham as interested clubs.

He recently made his senior debut for Brazil, showing how much his progress in the last year or so has been appreciated.

Evanilson playing for Porto.

Chelsea in a fairly strong position

Chelsea have Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, so it’s not like they’re totally desperate for a forward.

But signing someone with goals in their game is only going to help this team move forward. The question is whether Evanilson is the right player for them. He’s certainly got some really impressive qualities, but there will be doubts about his true ceiling.

He’s been slamming in goals for Porto – but the Portuguese league is never a sure proving ground for players. Viktor Gyokeres scoring a phenomenal amount last season, but even he doesn’t seem to have convinced the very top teams he’s worth the investment.

With Sesko off the market however, Gyokeres could come back into favour, and one by one the dominoes could start falling until Evanilson is the next cab off the rank. As always, there will be more demand for strikers than strikers on the market, so funky things could start happening come August…