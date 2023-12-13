25 Gastonia, Shelby area high school football standouts to play in all-star games

Twenty-five high school football players from Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties will showcase their talents a final time as part of all-star games scheduled for this weekend.

Pitting standouts from North and South Carolina, the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is set for Saturday, Dec. 16, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium. It is being broadcast live via MeTV and Bahakel Sports.

Closer to home at Olympic High in Charlotte, 14 area standouts and three coaches will participate in the Queen City Bowl. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The state Coaches Association (NCCA) East-West All-Star Game follows Sunday. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. at Grimsley High School in Greensboro.

Crest standout and UNC recruit Javarius Green will play his final high school football game in the U.S. Army Bowl in Frisco, Texas. The game is set for Monday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. EST, and being televised via the Bally Sports Network.

Here are the area standouts set to compete in all-star games this weekend.

Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

Izay Bridges, wide receiver, Shelby

Trent Mitchell, offensive lineman, Ashbrook

Curtis Simpson, defensive lineman, Kings Mountain

NCCA East-West All-Star Game

John Armstrong, offensive lineman, South Point

Charlie Birtwistle, kicker, South Point

Noah Comer, linebacker, Forestview

Adam Hodge, coach, South Point

Ny’Tavious Huskey, quarterback, Crest

Jonny Johnson, wide receiver/defensive back, Burns

Jeremiah Norris, running back, Burns

Jaden Pierce, defensive lineman, Burns

Queen City Bowl

Malachi Addison, wide receiver, Crest

Cam Anderson, defensive back, Crest

Kayvhan Bonner, offensive lineman, Burns

Reggie Daniel, wide receiver, Mountain Island Charter

David Devine, coach, Burns

Darius Headley, running back, Hunter Huss

Alex Jackson, offensive lineman, Kings Mountain

Marcel Johnson, defensive lineman, East Lincoln

Jurnee Lattimore, defensive back, North Gaston

Jason McNeilly, defensive lineman, Shelby

Jason Melton, linebacker, Kings Mountain

Letrasky Pressley, defensive lineman, Ashbrook

Jaylen Roseboro, defensive back, East Lincoln

Dan Rothwell, coach, North Gaston

Trenton Sherrill, quarterback, East Gaston

Khiyale Washington, linebacker, Mountain Island Charter

Robert Washington, coach, Mountain Island Charter

U.S. Army Bowl

Javarius Green, wide receiver, Crest

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: Gastonia, Shelby standouts to play in all-star games