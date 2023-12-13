Advertisement

25 Gastonia, Shelby area high school football standouts to play in all-star games

Joe L Hughes II, Gaston Gazette
Twenty-five high school football players from Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties will showcase their talents a final time as part of all-star games scheduled for this weekend.

Pitting standouts from North and South Carolina, the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is set for Saturday, Dec. 16, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium. It is being broadcast live via MeTV and Bahakel Sports.

Closer to home at Olympic High in Charlotte, 14 area standouts and three coaches will participate in the Queen City Bowl. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The state Coaches Association (NCCA) East-West All-Star Game follows Sunday. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. at Grimsley High School in Greensboro.

Crest standout and UNC recruit Javarius Green will play his final high school football game in the U.S. Army Bowl in Frisco, Texas. The game is set for Monday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. EST, and being televised via the Bally Sports Network.

Here are the area standouts set to compete in all-star games this weekend.

Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

  • Izay Bridges, wide receiver, Shelby

  • Trent Mitchell, offensive lineman, Ashbrook

  • Curtis Simpson, defensive lineman, Kings Mountain

NCCA East-West All-Star Game

  • John Armstrong, offensive lineman, South Point

  • Charlie Birtwistle, kicker, South Point

  • Noah Comer, linebacker, Forestview

  • Adam Hodge, coach, South Point

  • Ny’Tavious Huskey, quarterback, Crest

  • Jonny Johnson, wide receiver/defensive back, Burns

  • Jeremiah Norris, running back, Burns

  • Jaden Pierce, defensive lineman, Burns

Queen City Bowl

  • Malachi Addison, wide receiver, Crest

  • Cam Anderson, defensive back, Crest

  • Kayvhan Bonner, offensive lineman, Burns

  • Reggie Daniel, wide receiver, Mountain Island Charter

  • David Devine, coach, Burns

  • Darius Headley, running back, Hunter Huss

  • Alex Jackson, offensive lineman, Kings Mountain

  • Marcel Johnson, defensive lineman, East Lincoln

  • Jurnee Lattimore, defensive back, North Gaston

  • Jason McNeilly, defensive lineman, Shelby

  • Jason Melton, linebacker, Kings Mountain

  • Letrasky Pressley, defensive lineman, Ashbrook

  • Jaylen Roseboro, defensive back, East Lincoln

  • Dan Rothwell, coach, North Gaston

  • Trenton Sherrill, quarterback, East Gaston

  • Khiyale Washington, linebacker, Mountain Island Charter

  • Robert Washington, coach, Mountain Island Charter

U.S. Army Bowl

  • Javarius Green, wide receiver, Crest

