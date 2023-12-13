25 Gastonia, Shelby area high school football standouts to play in all-star games
Twenty-five high school football players from Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties will showcase their talents a final time as part of all-star games scheduled for this weekend.
Pitting standouts from North and South Carolina, the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is set for Saturday, Dec. 16, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium. It is being broadcast live via MeTV and Bahakel Sports.
Closer to home at Olympic High in Charlotte, 14 area standouts and three coaches will participate in the Queen City Bowl. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The state Coaches Association (NCCA) East-West All-Star Game follows Sunday. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. at Grimsley High School in Greensboro.
Crest standout and UNC recruit Javarius Green will play his final high school football game in the U.S. Army Bowl in Frisco, Texas. The game is set for Monday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. EST, and being televised via the Bally Sports Network.
Here are the area standouts set to compete in all-star games this weekend.
Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
Izay Bridges, wide receiver, Shelby
Trent Mitchell, offensive lineman, Ashbrook
Curtis Simpson, defensive lineman, Kings Mountain
NCCA East-West All-Star Game
John Armstrong, offensive lineman, South Point
Charlie Birtwistle, kicker, South Point
Noah Comer, linebacker, Forestview
Adam Hodge, coach, South Point
Ny’Tavious Huskey, quarterback, Crest
Jonny Johnson, wide receiver/defensive back, Burns
Jeremiah Norris, running back, Burns
Jaden Pierce, defensive lineman, Burns
Queen City Bowl
Malachi Addison, wide receiver, Crest
Cam Anderson, defensive back, Crest
Kayvhan Bonner, offensive lineman, Burns
Reggie Daniel, wide receiver, Mountain Island Charter
David Devine, coach, Burns
Darius Headley, running back, Hunter Huss
Alex Jackson, offensive lineman, Kings Mountain
Marcel Johnson, defensive lineman, East Lincoln
Jurnee Lattimore, defensive back, North Gaston
Jason McNeilly, defensive lineman, Shelby
Jason Melton, linebacker, Kings Mountain
Letrasky Pressley, defensive lineman, Ashbrook
Jaylen Roseboro, defensive back, East Lincoln
Dan Rothwell, coach, North Gaston
Trenton Sherrill, quarterback, East Gaston
Khiyale Washington, linebacker, Mountain Island Charter
Robert Washington, coach, Mountain Island Charter
U.S. Army Bowl
Javarius Green, wide receiver, Crest
