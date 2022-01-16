25 free-agent options for the Falcons in 2022

The Atlanta Falcons hired Terry Fontenot as general manager on January 19, 2021, and after one year on the job, the salary cap is already in better shape.

With over $10 million in cap space — and several different options to free up more money — the team should be a bigger player in free agency during Fontenot’s second offseason.

Here’s an early look at 25 potential free-agent options for Atlanta in 2022.

C Ben Jones - Titans

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

G Laken Tomlinson - 49ers

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

G A.J. Cann - Jaguars

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

WR Sammy Watkins - Ravens

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

WR Allen Robinson - Bears

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

WR A.J. Green - Cardinals

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

S Tyrann Mathieu - Chiefs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CB Patrick Peterson - Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

S Jabrill Peppers - Giants

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

RB Leonard Fournette - Bucs

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

RB Cordarrelle Patterson - Falcons

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

C Justin Britt - Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

G Andrew Norwell - Jaguars

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

WR Chris Godwin - Bucs

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

K Younghoe Koo - Falcons

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

S Marcus Williams - Saints

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

QB Jacoby Brissett - Dolphins

BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST-USA TODAY NETWORK

QB Marcus Mariota - Raiders

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

WR Zac Pascall - Colts

Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

DL Solomon Thomas - Raiders

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

ILB Foye Oluokun - Falcons

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

LB Leighton Vander Esch - Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

TE O.J. Howard - Bucs

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

LB De'Vondre Campbell - Packers

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

CB Chadon Sullivan - Packers

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis-USA TODAY NETWORK

1

1