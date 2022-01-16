25 free-agent options for the Falcons in 2022
The Atlanta Falcons hired Terry Fontenot as general manager on January 19, 2021, and after one year on the job, the salary cap is already in better shape.
With over $10 million in cap space — and several different options to free up more money — the team should be a bigger player in free agency during Fontenot’s second offseason.
Here’s an early look at 25 potential free-agent options for Atlanta in 2022.
C Ben Jones - Titans
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
G Laken Tomlinson - 49ers
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
G A.J. Cann - Jaguars
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
WR Sammy Watkins - Ravens
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
WR Allen Robinson - Bears
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
WR A.J. Green - Cardinals
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
S Tyrann Mathieu - Chiefs
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
CB Patrick Peterson - Vikings
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
S Jabrill Peppers - Giants
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
RB Leonard Fournette - Bucs
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
RB Cordarrelle Patterson - Falcons
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
C Justin Britt - Texans
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
G Andrew Norwell - Jaguars
[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
WR Chris Godwin - Bucs
(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
K Younghoe Koo - Falcons
(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
S Marcus Williams - Saints
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
QB Jacoby Brissett - Dolphins
BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST-USA TODAY NETWORK
QB Marcus Mariota - Raiders
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
WR Zac Pascall - Colts
Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
DL Solomon Thomas - Raiders
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
ILB Foye Oluokun - Falcons
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
LB Leighton Vander Esch - Cowboys
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
TE O.J. Howard - Bucs
(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
LB De'Vondre Campbell - Packers
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
CB Chadon Sullivan - Packers
Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis-USA TODAY NETWORK
