45 DIY Thanksgiving Centerpieces for a Dazzling Dinner Table

  • <p>Ree Drummond is a <em>big</em> fan of Thanksgiving—and it's not hard to see why. After all, Turkey Day provides an opportunity for her to spend time with her family at the ranch, and whip up all of her favorite <a href="https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/holidays-celebrations/a10854/my-favorite-thanksgiving-side-dishes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving sides" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving sides</a>—which she admits she enjoys even more than the turkey. </p><p>But if there's one <a href="https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/holidays-celebrations/g32447013/thanksgiving-traditions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving tradition" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving tradition</a> that might get forgotten until the morning of the big day, it's those little decorative details that add so much to the meal itself. And while there are tons of different <a href="https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/holidays-celebrations/g33545117/thanksgiving-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving decorations" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving decorations</a> to consider adding to your table (<a href="https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/holidays-celebrations/g33645778/diy-thanksgiving-place-cards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving place cards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving place cards</a> and <a href="https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/home-lifestyle/crafts-diy/g33534123/pumpkin-craft-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pumpkin crafts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pumpkin crafts</a> among them!), it's safe to say that a beautiful Thanksgiving centerpiece offers the most return for your effort. Few things are quite as breathtaking as fresh flowers or accents arranged in a gorgeous vessel—and they're so easy to DIY. </p><p>Here, you'll find tons of DIY Thanksgiving centerpiece ideas that are easy to pull off and inexpensive to make. Whether you're a pro crafter or just trying your hand at the floral arranging game for the first time, you're bound to find Thanksgiving centerpiece ideas here that are right for your feast. (Check out these stunning <a href="https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/holidays-celebrations/g32450241/thanksgiving-table-setting/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving table setting ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving table setting ideas</a> too!)</p>
    Ree Drummond is a big fan of Thanksgiving—and it's not hard to see why. After all, Turkey Day provides an opportunity for her to spend time with her family at the ranch, and whip up all of her favorite Thanksgiving sides—which she admits she enjoys even more than the turkey.

    But if there's one Thanksgiving tradition that might get forgotten until the morning of the big day, it's those little decorative details that add so much to the meal itself. And while there are tons of different Thanksgiving decorations to consider adding to your table (Thanksgiving place cards and pumpkin crafts among them!), it's safe to say that a beautiful Thanksgiving centerpiece offers the most return for your effort. Few things are quite as breathtaking as fresh flowers or accents arranged in a gorgeous vessel—and they're so easy to DIY.

    Here, you'll find tons of DIY Thanksgiving centerpiece ideas that are easy to pull off and inexpensive to make. Whether you're a pro crafter or just trying your hand at the floral arranging game for the first time, you're bound to find Thanksgiving centerpiece ideas here that are right for your feast. (Check out these stunning Thanksgiving table setting ideas too!)

  • <p>Go for an elegant, natural look with this beautiful design. The blogger gathered a eucalyptus garland and olive branches to create the effect.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://justdestinymag.com/setting-an-elegant-thanksgiving-table-with-natural-elements/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Just Destiny Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Just Destiny Home</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fsearch%2F%3Fquery%3Deucalyptus%2Bgarland&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepioneerwoman.com%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg33970076%2Fdiy-thanksgiving-centerpieces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP EUCALYPTUS GARLANDS">SHOP EUCALYPTUS GARLANDS</a></p>
    Elegant Greenery Centerpiece

    Go for an elegant, natural look with this beautiful design. The blogger gathered a eucalyptus garland and olive branches to create the effect.

    Get the tutorial at Just Destiny Home.

    SHOP EUCALYPTUS GARLANDS

  • <p>Pick up a few pumpkins in muted tones, and display them with greenery in an antique bowl. This centerpiece comes to life after adding vintage plaid table coverings and brass accents. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://somuchbetterwithage.com/vintage-thanksgiving-table/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:So Much Better With Age" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">So Much Better With Age</a>.</strong></p>
    Vintage Thanksgiving Centerpiece

    Pick up a few pumpkins in muted tones, and display them with greenery in an antique bowl. This centerpiece comes to life after adding vintage plaid table coverings and brass accents.

    Get the tutorial at So Much Better With Age.

  • <p>Gather bright, cheery sunflowers to adorn your Thanksgiving table. Pair them with other natural elements for a centerpiece that's so inviting.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.fwmadebycarli.com/2016/11/easy-last-minute-thanksgiving.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Made by Carli" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Made by Carli</a>.</strong></p>
    Sunflower Thanksgiving Centerpiece

    Gather bright, cheery sunflowers to adorn your Thanksgiving table. Pair them with other natural elements for a centerpiece that's so inviting.

    Get the tutorial at Made by Carli.

  • <p>Follow this blogger's lead and head to your nearest grocery store for a cute bouquet that you can dress up in white ceramic pitchers.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.liveprettyonapenny.com/2019/11/simple-easy-friendsgiving-party-for-girlfriends-at-home.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Live Pretty on a Penny" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Live Pretty on a Penny</a>.</strong></p>
    Fall Flowers in Pitcher Vase

    Follow this blogger's lead and head to your nearest grocery store for a cute bouquet that you can dress up in white ceramic pitchers.

    Get the tutorial at Live Pretty on a Penny.

  • <p>Opt for an eye-catching table runner in place of an extravagant centerpiece. Spray paint foam leaves in a fun color palette and arrange in the middle of your table.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://blog.consumercrafts.com/seasonal/fall/diy-fall-table-runner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crafts Unleashed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crafts Unleashed</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fsearch%2F%3Fquery%3Dfoam%2Bcraft%2Bleaves&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepioneerwoman.com%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg33970076%2Fdiy-thanksgiving-centerpieces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP FOAM CRAFT LEAVES">SHOP FOAM CRAFT LEAVES</a><br></strong></p>
    Colorful Fall Leaf Table Runner

    Opt for an eye-catching table runner in place of an extravagant centerpiece. Spray paint foam leaves in a fun color palette and arrange in the middle of your table.

    Get the tutorial at Crafts Unleashed.

    SHOP FOAM CRAFT LEAVES

  • <p>This elegant Thanksgiving table starts with its centerpiece: a soft pink floral display with stems of eucalyptus. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://lovelyindeed.com/how-to-make-mini-bouquet-thanksgiving-place-cards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lovely Indeed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lovely Indeed</a>. </strong></p>
    Pink Floral Centerpiece

    This elegant Thanksgiving table starts with its centerpiece: a soft pink floral display with stems of eucalyptus.

    Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

  • <p>Instead of a large centerpiece that might obstruct your guests' view, drape this sleek painted branch idea across the table.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://designimprovised.com/2018/11/modern-thanksgiving-table-decor-ideas.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Design Improvised" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Design Improvised</a>.</strong></p>
    Modern Branch Centerpiece

    Instead of a large centerpiece that might obstruct your guests' view, drape this sleek painted branch idea across the table.

    Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

  • <p>Put together a whimsical Thanksgiving table with a foraged bouquet, complete with blossoms and greens from your backyard.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://thehousethatlarsbuilt.com/2017/10/thanksgiving-tablescape.html/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The House That Lars Built" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The House That Lars Built</a>.</strong></p>
    Foraged Flower Bouquet Centerpiece

    Put together a whimsical Thanksgiving table with a foraged bouquet, complete with blossoms and greens from your backyard.

    Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

  • <p>Believe it or not, you can DIY this ornate fall floral arrangement. Follow this blogger's steps for how to perfectly layer each piece.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.tidbits-cami.com/fall-floral-arrangement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tidbits" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tidbits</a>.</strong></p>
    Layered Fall Floral Arrangement Centerpiece

    Believe it or not, you can DIY this ornate fall floral arrangement. Follow this blogger's steps for how to perfectly layer each piece.

    Get the tutorial at Tidbits.

  • <p>This table looks like it was picked straight from the pumpkin patch. The gourds, greenery, and tall candles all serve as the collective centerpiece. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://roomsforrentblog.com/2020/11/tips-for-making-your-thanksgiving-table-special/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rooms for Rent Blog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rooms for Rent Blog</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fsearch%2F%3Fquery%3Dbrass%2Bnapkin%2Brings&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepioneerwoman.com%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg33970076%2Fdiy-thanksgiving-centerpieces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BRASS NAPKIN RINGS">SHOP BRASS NAPKIN RINGS</a></p>
    Pumpkins and Candlelight Centerpiece

    This table looks like it was picked straight from the pumpkin patch. The gourds, greenery, and tall candles all serve as the collective centerpiece.

    Get the tutorial at Rooms for Rent Blog.

    SHOP BRASS NAPKIN RINGS

  • <p>To really draw your guests' eyes to the table, use all white settings. Then, put bouquets with vivid colors in the center. It creates a gorgeous contrast.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.homeyohmy.com/fall-tablescape/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homey Oh My" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Homey Oh My</a>.</strong></p>
    Pop of Color Fall Centerpiece

    To really draw your guests' eyes to the table, use all white settings. Then, put bouquets with vivid colors in the center. It creates a gorgeous contrast.

    Get the tutorial at Homey Oh My.

  • <p>Keep it simple with a white table runner that's topped with a layer of branches and scattered apples.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://themerrythought.com/gatherings/simple-foraged-fall-table/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Merrythought" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Merrythought</a>.</strong></p>
    Apples and Branches

    Keep it simple with a white table runner that's topped with a layer of branches and scattered apples.

    Get the tutorial at The Merrythought.

  • <p>Go for a romantic centerpiece with this opulent floral display. This blogger mixed silver and gold on her table for a look that's so sophisticated.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://randigarrettdesign.com/traditional-thanksgiving-tablescape/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Randi Garrett Design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Randi Garrett Design</a>.</strong></p>
    Romantic Centerpiece

    Go for a romantic centerpiece with this opulent floral display. This blogger mixed silver and gold on her table for a look that's so sophisticated.

    Get the tutorial at Randi Garrett Design.

  • <p>A natural aesthetic can be so pretty on a holiday table. Here, it's achieved with a scatter of leaves mixed in with gold touches.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.lemonthistle.com/sponsored-neutral-autumn-tablescape-friendsgiving/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lemon Thistle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lemon Thistle</a>.</strong></p>
    Natural Table Centerpiece

    A natural aesthetic can be so pretty on a holiday table. Here, it's achieved with a scatter of leaves mixed in with gold touches.

    Get the tutorial at Lemon Thistle.

  • <p>Create a dramatic overflowing pumpkin centerpiece for a glam look at your Thanksgiving dinner.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://homemadelovely.com/fall-centerpiece-use-year-after-year/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Home Made Lovely" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Home Made Lovely</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fsearch%2F%3Fquery%3Dwhite%2Bpumpkins&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepioneerwoman.com%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg33970076%2Fdiy-thanksgiving-centerpieces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WHITE PUMPKINS">SHOP WHITE PUMPKINS</a><br></strong></p>
    White Pumpkin Centerpiece

    Create a dramatic overflowing pumpkin centerpiece for a glam look at your Thanksgiving dinner.

    Get the tutorial at Home Made Lovely.

    SHOP WHITE PUMPKINS

  • <p>Frame a pretty turquoise pumpkin with candles and floral touches. This blogger even used <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FThe-Pioneer-Woman-Adeline-12-Ounce-Footed-Glass-Goblets-Set-of-4-Tuquoise%2F46040006&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepioneerwoman.com%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg33970076%2Fdiy-thanksgiving-centerpieces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Pioneer Woman goblets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Pioneer Woman goblets</a> to accentuate the colors!</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://theturquoisehome.com/turquoise-thanksgiving-tablescape/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Turquoise Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Turquoise Home</a>.</strong></p>
    Turquoise Pumpkin Centerpiece

    Frame a pretty turquoise pumpkin with candles and floral touches. This blogger even used The Pioneer Woman goblets to accentuate the colors!

    Get the tutorial at The Turquoise Home.

  • <p>Love a minimalist decorating scheme? Top faux greenery with lots of candles in various sizes to achieve your dreamy, simple look. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://almostmakesperfect.com/how-to-host-your-first-thanksgiving-and-actually-enjoy-it/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Almost Makes Perfect" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Almost Makes Perfect</a>.</strong></p>
    Candles and Greenery

    Love a minimalist decorating scheme? Top faux greenery with lots of candles in various sizes to achieve your dreamy, simple look.

    Get the tutorial at Almost Makes Perfect.

  • <p>A cornucopia is a classic Thanksgiving symbol. Give yours more pizzazz with this fun rainbow DIY centerpiece.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://blog.consumercrafts.com/seasonal/fall/diy-cornucopia-centerpiece/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crafts Unleashed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crafts Unleashed</a>.</strong></p>
    Rainbow Cornucopia

    A cornucopia is a classic Thanksgiving symbol. Give yours more pizzazz with this fun rainbow DIY centerpiece.

    Get the tutorial at Crafts Unleashed.

  • <p>Make your own version of this DIY table runner using paper. Then, decorate it with felt pumpkins and other cute touches.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.clubcrafted.com/3-ways-paper-thanksgiving-decor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Club Crafted" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Club Crafted</a>.</strong></p>
    Woven Paper Table Runner

    Make your own version of this DIY table runner using paper. Then, decorate it with felt pumpkins and other cute touches.

    Get the tutorial at Club Crafted.

  • <p>This rustic centerpiece's pumpkins are actually decoupaged using dollar store finds and brown paper bags!</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://housefulofhandmade.com/easy-rustic-pumpkins-from-dollar-store-pumpkins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Houseful of Handmade" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Houseful of Handmade</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fsearch%2F%3Fquery%3Dmod%2Bpodge&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepioneerwoman.com%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg33970076%2Fdiy-thanksgiving-centerpieces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MOD PODGE">SHOP MOD PODGE</a></p>
    Upcycled Dollar Store Pumpkins Centerpiece

    This rustic centerpiece's pumpkins are actually decoupaged using dollar store finds and brown paper bags!

    Get the tutorial at Houseful of Handmade.

    SHOP MOD PODGE

  • <p>When done right, even the simplest centerpieces can have a noticeable impact on the overall look of your table. Here, for instance, a ceramic crock filled with vibrant yellow flowers manages to breathe new life into the entire dining space. </p>
    Bright and Cheerful Centerpiece

    When done right, even the simplest centerpieces can have a noticeable impact on the overall look of your table. Here, for instance, a ceramic crock filled with vibrant yellow flowers manages to breathe new life into the entire dining space.

  • <p>Yes, that's a squash "vase"! What better way to welcome Thanksgiving than with a living ode to the fruits of the season? Better yet, the curvy shape of a butternut squash makes it look like a modern sculpture.<br></p><p><strong>Make the vase:</strong></p><ol><li>Use a carving knife to carve a channel 1 inch wide and 1 inch deep down the length of a butternut squash. Scoop out the insides with a spoon. </li><li>Soak floral foam in water and trim with scissors to fit in the channel. Push the foam into the channel.</li><li>Working from one end of the channel to the other, poke the flowers (delphinium, mini carnations, stock, button mums, and wax flowers are all good options here) into the foam. </li></ol>
    A Gourd-geous Arrangement

    Yes, that's a squash "vase"! What better way to welcome Thanksgiving than with a living ode to the fruits of the season? Better yet, the curvy shape of a butternut squash makes it look like a modern sculpture.

    Make the vase:

    1. Use a carving knife to carve a channel 1 inch wide and 1 inch deep down the length of a butternut squash. Scoop out the insides with a spoon.
    2. Soak floral foam in water and trim with scissors to fit in the channel. Push the foam into the channel.
    3. Working from one end of the channel to the other, poke the flowers (delphinium, mini carnations, stock, button mums, and wax flowers are all good options here) into the foam.
  • <p>Household items work beautifully as vases—and will save you some money too. This galvanized steel pitcher is a perfect option, and fits taller flowers and branches well.</p><p><strong>Make the centerpiece:</strong></p><ol><li>Place branches in the back of a galvanized metal pitcher and hydrangeas in the front so the stems crisscross. This will create openings where you can insert other flowers.</li><li>Place the focal flowers—here, roses and ranunculus—toward the front of the pitcher.</li><li>Work some purple millet grass and leucadendron into the openings toward the back of the arrangement for added height. </li></ol>
    Pretty Pitcher Centerpiece

    Household items work beautifully as vases—and will save you some money too. This galvanized steel pitcher is a perfect option, and fits taller flowers and branches well.

    Make the centerpiece:

    1. Place branches in the back of a galvanized metal pitcher and hydrangeas in the front so the stems crisscross. This will create openings where you can insert other flowers.
    2. Place the focal flowers—here, roses and ranunculus—toward the front of the pitcher.
    3. Work some purple millet grass and leucadendron into the openings toward the back of the arrangement for added height.
  • <p>Floral prints are more than welcome on a Thanksgiving table—especially if they're painted onto a pumpkin in a lovely autumnal hue. </p><p><strong>Make the pumpkin:</strong></p><ol><li>Cut out and tape a large leaf stencil to a white pumpkin using painter's tape.</li><li>Using a foam pouncer, lightly dab orange paint onto the pumpkin to fill in the stencil. Let dry, then remove the stencil and repeat in several other spots.</li><li>Repeat steps 1 and 2 with other floral and leaf stencils, working from bigger stencils to smaller ones. </li></ol>
    Simple Botanical Pumpkin

    Floral prints are more than welcome on a Thanksgiving table—especially if they're painted onto a pumpkin in a lovely autumnal hue.

    Make the pumpkin:

    1. Cut out and tape a large leaf stencil to a white pumpkin using painter's tape.
    2. Using a foam pouncer, lightly dab orange paint onto the pumpkin to fill in the stencil. Let dry, then remove the stencil and repeat in several other spots.
    3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 with other floral and leaf stencils, working from bigger stencils to smaller ones.
  • <p>One of Ree's favorite flowers takes the spotlight here: mini sunflowers! Fill spaghetti squash with the yellow blooms to create a charming centerpiece.</p><p><strong>Make the Squash: </strong></p><ol><li>Use a carving knife to carve out a circle around a spaghetti squash’s stem and set aside. Scoop out the insides with a spoon.</li><li>Soak some floral foam in water and trim with scissors to fit inside the squash. </li><li>Poke the flowers into the foam starting with the sunflowers, spacing them out evenly to create focal points. Add alstroemeria, then fill in any gaps with goldenrod.</li></ol><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fsearch%2F%3Fquery%3Dfaux%2Byellow%2Bflowers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepioneerwoman.com%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg33970076%2Fdiy-thanksgiving-centerpieces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP YELLOW FAUX FLOWERS">SHOP YELLOW FAUX FLOWERS</a></p>
    Sunny Side Up Centerpiece

    One of Ree's favorite flowers takes the spotlight here: mini sunflowers! Fill spaghetti squash with the yellow blooms to create a charming centerpiece.

    Make the Squash:

    1. Use a carving knife to carve out a circle around a spaghetti squash’s stem and set aside. Scoop out the insides with a spoon.
    2. Soak some floral foam in water and trim with scissors to fit inside the squash.
    3. Poke the flowers into the foam starting with the sunflowers, spacing them out evenly to create focal points. Add alstroemeria, then fill in any gaps with goldenrod.

    SHOP YELLOW FAUX FLOWERS

  • <p>How adorable is this? Simply scoop out a few mini pumpkins to create the fun centerpiece you see here. Each of the cute arrangements involved are quick and easy to make, and they require very little watering to boot.</p><p><strong>Make the centerpiece:</strong></p><ol><li>Cut off the tops of a few mini pumpkins using a carving knife and scoop out the flesh.</li><li>Plant a succulent in each pumpkin, then cover the soil with sheet moss.</li><li>Add stems of billy balls and seeded eucalyptus; place on a live edge wooden serving platter. </li></ol>
    Mini Pumpkin Bouquets

    How adorable is this? Simply scoop out a few mini pumpkins to create the fun centerpiece you see here. Each of the cute arrangements involved are quick and easy to make, and they require very little watering to boot.

    Make the centerpiece:

    1. Cut off the tops of a few mini pumpkins using a carving knife and scoop out the flesh.
    2. Plant a succulent in each pumpkin, then cover the soil with sheet moss.
    3. Add stems of billy balls and seeded eucalyptus; place on a live edge wooden serving platter.
  • <p>Show off a bouquet of sunflowers by tucking them into a rustic wooden box. Decorative corn and yellow and orange grocery store flowers give the final centerpiece a full, lush look.</p><p><strong>Make the centerpiece:</strong></p><ol><li>Place a container liner in an oblong wood box, then soak floral foam thoroughly in water and trim with scissors to fit inside the liner.</li><li>Cover the foam with seeded eucalyptus and milkweed, then add decorative (or dried Indian) corn with the stem side facing in.</li><li>Work the flowers (seeded eucalyptus, spray roses, roses, milkweed, yarrow, sunflowers, and lilies) into the foam starting with the largest and working toward the smallest (except for the lilies, which are delicate and should be added last). </li></ol>
    Harvest Box Centerpiece

    Show off a bouquet of sunflowers by tucking them into a rustic wooden box. Decorative corn and yellow and orange grocery store flowers give the final centerpiece a full, lush look.

    Make the centerpiece:

    1. Place a container liner in an oblong wood box, then soak floral foam thoroughly in water and trim with scissors to fit inside the liner.
    2. Cover the foam with seeded eucalyptus and milkweed, then add decorative (or dried Indian) corn with the stem side facing in.
    3. Work the flowers (seeded eucalyptus, spray roses, roses, milkweed, yarrow, sunflowers, and lilies) into the foam starting with the largest and working toward the smallest (except for the lilies, which are delicate and should be added last).
  • <p>Who says you can't incorporate a few springy blooms into an autumnal tablescape? Punchy, lively pastels look just as pretty in mid-fall as they do in springtime—and they'll give your table an added dose of cheer. </p>
    Simple Floral Centerpiece

    Who says you can't incorporate a few springy blooms into an autumnal tablescape? Punchy, lively pastels look just as pretty in mid-fall as they do in springtime—and they'll give your table an added dose of cheer.

  • <p>If you're going for a rustic-modern look for your Thanksgiving table accessories, place your bouquet of choice into a galvanized bucket.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sugarandcharm.com/a-rustic-modern-thanksgiving-table-setting" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar and Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar and Charm</a>.</strong> </p>
    Galvanized Bucket Centerpiece

    If you're going for a rustic-modern look for your Thanksgiving table accessories, place your bouquet of choice into a galvanized bucket.

    Get the tutorial at Sugar and Charm.

  • <p>Here's the perfect use for that extra embroidery floss you've got lying around: Just wrap each stalk of wheat carefully, then display in a tall container for a fabulous, innovative centerpiece.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://inspiredbycharm.com/2015/11/diy-color-wrapped-wheat.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inspired by Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Inspired by Charm</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fsearch%2F%3Fquery%3Ddried%2Bwheat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepioneerwoman.com%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg33970076%2Fdiy-thanksgiving-centerpieces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP DRIED WHEAT">SHOP DRIED WHEAT</a><strong><br></strong></p>
    Color-Wrapped Wheat Centerpiece

    Here's the perfect use for that extra embroidery floss you've got lying around: Just wrap each stalk of wheat carefully, then display in a tall container for a fabulous, innovative centerpiece.

    Get the tutorial at Inspired by Charm.

    SHOP DRIED WHEAT

  • <p>It takes little more than a white paint pen and an oversized pumpkin to create a centerpiece as sophisticated as this one. Oh, and it doubles as a menu!</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://themerrythought.com/diy/diy-menu-pumpkin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Merrythought" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Merrythought</a>.</strong> </p>
    Pumpkin Menu Centerpiece

    It takes little more than a white paint pen and an oversized pumpkin to create a centerpiece as sophisticated as this one. Oh, and it doubles as a menu!

    Get the tutorial at The Merrythought.

  • <p>When it comes to crafting the perfect centerpiece, foam pumpkins aren't just easy to work with; they can also be reused as mantel decor. What's more, this entire project takes just 15 minutes to pull off.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial by <a href="https://homemadebycarmona.com/pumpkin-centerpiece-for-the-holidays/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homemade by Carmona" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Homemade by Carmona</a>.</strong> </p>
    Gold-Dipped Pumpkin Centerpiece

    When it comes to crafting the perfect centerpiece, foam pumpkins aren't just easy to work with; they can also be reused as mantel decor. What's more, this entire project takes just 15 minutes to pull off.

    Get the tutorial by Homemade by Carmona.

  • <p>Inspired by the fall harvest, this idea is more than just a centerpiece; it's a full-on tablescape. Freshly picked apples plus leaves and branches cut from your own backyard create an elegant, easygoing atmosphere.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://julieblanner.com/easy-entertaining-ideas-for-fall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julie Blanner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Julie Blanner</a>.</strong> </p>
    Apples and Leaves

    Inspired by the fall harvest, this idea is more than just a centerpiece; it's a full-on tablescape. Freshly picked apples plus leaves and branches cut from your own backyard create an elegant, easygoing atmosphere.

    Get the tutorial at Julie Blanner.

  • <p>Here's a centerpiece idea that won't break the bank—in fact, you don't have to spend a single dime to bring it to life. Just elevate a floral arrangement using a few vintage books from your home library. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.shadesofblueinteriors.com/thanksgiving-tablescape-in-navy-burgundy-and-gold/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shades of Blue Interiors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shades of Blue Interiors</a>.</strong> </p>
    Vintage Books

    Here's a centerpiece idea that won't break the bank—in fact, you don't have to spend a single dime to bring it to life. Just elevate a floral arrangement using a few vintage books from your home library.

    Get the tutorial at Shades of Blue Interiors.

  • <p>Oranges, reds, and yellows are lovely, but sometimes, subtlety reigns supreme. Here, the muted tones of dried reeds and grasses provide a subdued color palette that's guaranteed to work with just about any existing home décor.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sugarandcharm.com/diy-thanksgiving-dessert-table" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar and Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar and Charm</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fsearch%2F%3Fquery%3Ddried%2Bflowers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepioneerwoman.com%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg33970076%2Fdiy-thanksgiving-centerpieces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP DRIED FLOWERS">SHOP DRIED FLOWERS</a><br></strong></p>
    Natural Reeds

    Oranges, reds, and yellows are lovely, but sometimes, subtlety reigns supreme. Here, the muted tones of dried reeds and grasses provide a subdued color palette that's guaranteed to work with just about any existing home décor.

    Get the tutorial at Sugar and Charm.

    SHOP DRIED FLOWERS

  • <p>No carving required for this easy idea! Just place leaf cut-outs onto the pumpkin using a découpage technique, then add vinyl lettering.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://damasklove.com/diy-autumn-decoupage-pumpkin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Damask Love" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Damask Love</a>.</strong> </p>
    DIY Découpage Pumpkin

    No carving required for this easy idea! Just place leaf cut-outs onto the pumpkin using a découpage technique, then add vinyl lettering.

    Get the tutorial at Damask Love.

  • <p>A simple bouquet of autumnal flowers and a small, relevant sign with the message "Give Thanks" make up this sweet centerpiece. Add a blanket scarf or swatch of seasonal fabric to complete the look.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at </strong><a href="https://ablissfulnest.com/simple-diy-fall-centerpiece-idea/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Blissful Nest" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>A Blissful Nest</strong></a><strong>.</strong> </p>
    Give Thanks

    A simple bouquet of autumnal flowers and a small, relevant sign with the message "Give Thanks" make up this sweet centerpiece. Add a blanket scarf or swatch of seasonal fabric to complete the look.

    Get the tutorial at A Blissful Nest.

  • <p>Beyond looking festive, this pumpkin candleholder is also impossibly easy to pull off. Just grab a few of your favorite blooms, some floral foam, and a rotary tool to get started.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://handmade-haven.com/blogs/tool-reviews/pumpkin-candle-holder?_pos=1&_sid=3360db3eb&_ss=r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Handmade Haven" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Handmade Haven</a>.</strong> </p>
    Pumpkin Candle Holder

    Beyond looking festive, this pumpkin candleholder is also impossibly easy to pull off. Just grab a few of your favorite blooms, some floral foam, and a rotary tool to get started.

    Get the tutorial at Handmade Haven.

  • <p>A medium-sized wooden planter serves to house all of the delightful elements included in this centerpiece: mini pumpkins, berries, leaves, and several taper candles too.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://724southhouse.blogspot.com/2013/09/dressing-up-your-table-for-fall.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:724 South House" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">724 South House</a>.</strong> </p>
    Pumpkin Planter Centerpiece

    A medium-sized wooden planter serves to house all of the delightful elements included in this centerpiece: mini pumpkins, berries, leaves, and several taper candles too.

    Get the tutorial at 724 South House.

  • <p>The good thing about greenery is that it works well in <em>any</em> season—including fall. It's also an incredibly inexpensive way to decorate your entire table.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at </strong><a href="http://www.knowhowshedoesit.com/2017/10/20/natural-green-thanksgiving-table-setting/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Know How She Does It" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Know How She Does It</strong></a><strong>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fsearch%2F%3Fquery%3Dleaf%2Bgarlands&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepioneerwoman.com%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg33970076%2Fdiy-thanksgiving-centerpieces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP LEAF GARLANDS">SHOP LEAF GARLANDS</a><br></strong></p>
    Gorgeous Greenery

    The good thing about greenery is that it works well in any season—including fall. It's also an incredibly inexpensive way to decorate your entire table.

    Get the tutorial at Know How She Does It.

    SHOP LEAF GARLANDS

  • <p>Those all-white pine cones would look beautiful in a small bowl all on their own, <em>or</em> surrounded by the gourds and succulents you see here. They're beautiful enough to work either way. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at </strong><a href="https://www.apieceofrainbow.com/bleached-pinecones-whitewash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Piece of Rainbow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>A Piece of Rainbow</strong></a><strong>.</strong> </p>
    Pine Cone Centerpiece

    Those all-white pine cones would look beautiful in a small bowl all on their own, or surrounded by the gourds and succulents you see here. They're beautiful enough to work either way.

    Get the tutorial at A Piece of Rainbow.

  • <p>The best way to add a little color to your Thanksgiving table? Pom-poms, of course! Some floral wire, yarn, and craft poms are nearly all you need to bring this fun project to life.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://damasklove.com/easy-pom-pom-fall-centerpiece/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Damask Love" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Damask Love</a>.</strong> </p>
    Pom-Pom Vase

    The best way to add a little color to your Thanksgiving table? Pom-poms, of course! Some floral wire, yarn, and craft poms are nearly all you need to bring this fun project to life.

    Get the tutorial at Damask Love.

  • <p>Dried hydrangeas, antler-like decorations, and the soft glow of candles bring warmth to this all-white vignette. Meanwhile, faux or real pumpkins keep things seasonal.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://toneontoneantiques.blogspot.com/2015/09/fall-accents.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tone on Tone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tone on Tone</a>.</strong> </p>
    All-White Centerpiece

    Dried hydrangeas, antler-like decorations, and the soft glow of candles bring warmth to this all-white vignette. Meanwhile, faux or real pumpkins keep things seasonal.

    Get the tutorial at Tone on Tone.

  • <p>Switch up the classic orange and white pumpkins for something a little less expected: velvet pumpkins! These are beyond cute—especially when they're bedazzled with rhinestones.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://casawatkinsliving.com/fall-entertaining-decor-sponsored/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Casa Watkins Living" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Casa Watkins Living</a>.</strong> </p>
    Velvet Pumpkins

    Switch up the classic orange and white pumpkins for something a little less expected: velvet pumpkins! These are beyond cute—especially when they're bedazzled with rhinestones.

    Get the tutorial at Casa Watkins Living.

  • <p>Well, this is downright magical. Hollowed-out apples in a rainbow of colors take the place of votive holders here.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://littlegreennotebook.com/2015/10/fall-dinner-party.html/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Little Green Notebook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Little Green Notebook</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fsearch%2F%3Fquery%3Dtea%2Blights&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepioneerwoman.com%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg33970076%2Fdiy-thanksgiving-centerpieces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP TEA LIGHTS">SHOP TEA LIGHTS</a><br></strong></p>
    Apple Votives

    Well, this is downright magical. Hollowed-out apples in a rainbow of colors take the place of votive holders here.

    Get the tutorial at Little Green Notebook.

    SHOP TEA LIGHTS

