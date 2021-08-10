25 days until Penn State football 2021 season opener

We are 25 days away from Penn State football!

Yesterday, we talked about one of the best running backs to put on a Nittany Lion uniform. Today, we will get to know the current Penn State number 25, Daequan Hardy.

The 5-foot-9 and 180-pound cornerback from Pennsylvania enters this season as a redshirt sophomore. Hardy played in 11 games last season and showed some flashes during his appearances, including 10 tackles, three pass breakups, a sack and a QB hurry.

Hardy is another developmental squad player that made a name for himself and worked his way up to earning playing time on Saturdays.

As a recruit, Hardy was a three-star player that committed to Penn State in the class of 2019. He received interest from other Big Ten schools like Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska before making the decision to play at State College.

The Nittany Lions have lots of underclassmen in their secondary room with a lot to prove. Hardy has made nice improvements since arriving at Penn State. During his recruiting process, a reporter mentioned that Hardy needed to bulk up and add on to his body frame. That is exactly what he did. He is currently listed at 180 pounds, 20 pounds heavier than when he was recruited by Penn State.

Not only do the Nittany Lions have lots of underclassmen in their secondary room, but there’s also lots of potential. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and safety Jaquan Brisker, both draft-eligible, are nice pieces for those players to learn from.

Hardy is currently listed as the backup to Castro-Fields. After showing some flashes last season, Hardy could be in for a solid year of improvement starting in 25 days.

