25 cute school supplies to get kids excited about the first day

These cutest school supplies for the first day back.

Nothing gets a kid more excited about back-to-school than brand new first day of school gear. A brand new outfit, a cool backpack, a fun pencil case and maybe even a new face mask, all make the first day back seem extra special. Keep that momentum going with some cute new school supplies to make the daily rigours of learning feel a bit more personalized.

There’s no reason to go with the boring when there are so many fun notebooks, erasers, scissors and more to choose from. Take a look at some of our favorite school supplies that will bring a bit more fun to the start of the school year.

1. An adorable face mask that will get them excited about PPE

You'll never have to fight with them to wear a mask again.

If you have a kid who hates wearing masks, these fun Disney-themed options may be just the thing to change their minds. They can flex their personal style with dozens of mask options available at the Disney Store. These masks are comfortable, breathable and were favored by all of our kid testers who agreed that these are the absolute best face masks for kids.

Shop the Disney kids’ face masks at the Disney Store starting at 4 for $19.99

2. Cool headphones with lots of style

These well-rated headphones come in lots of fun styles.

We highly recommend Sakar kids' headphones for volume control—in fact, they are one of our favorite brands for kids. This set comes in a range of cute styles while also giving great sound quality and giving volume-limiting control to protect young ears.

Get the Sakar volume-limiting over the ear headphones at Amazon starting at $13.34

3. An insulated water bottle in a cute design

These water bottles by Camebak look good while keeping drinks cold.

They won’t forget to hydrate when they have a cool bottle with a fun design. These bottles are durable, affordable and voted one of our favorites out of the 15 water bottles for kids that we tried. Not only that, they come in nearly a dozen fun designs that kids love.

Get the Camelbak Eddy+ for at Amazon $16.99

4. A stamp and highlighter combo

This highlighter and stamp combo make page markups way more fun.

These cool highlighter pens do double duty. When you drag them across the page they highlight, just like a regular highlighter pen. When you tap their tip on paper, however, the magic starts! These highlighter pens are also stamps in cute patterns like hearts, apples, stars and clouds.

Get the highlighter stamp combo pen at Etsy for $2.53 each

5. An ice cream-themed set

Homework is suddenly cool work with this ice cream-themed set.

This set is made by your favorite scissor maker, Fiskar. This cool scissor, ruler and flip-sharpener combo features friendly smiling ice cream treats to make for a cool first day back.

Get the 3-piece school set at Amazon for $9.89

6. A trio of Marvel composition books

Spidey never looked so cute!

He may be better known as a tough guy fighting crime, but—when it comes to these notebooks by Yoobi—Spiderman has never looked so adorable. This Kawaii-style interpretation of the world's favorite web-slinger has him in various fun scenarios, including chilling poolside with a flamingo float and breakdancing.

Get the set of 3 Kawaii Spiderman composition books at Amazon for $10.99

7. An avocado sharpener and eraser in one

Surprise! This smiling avocado eraser's pit is a hidden pencil sharpener.

Avocados are having a moment, and this particular moment happens to be seriously avocado-rable. This sharpener and eraser set will ensure their class work will be error free and always on point.

This set does double duty with a smile, showcasing a gleeful avocado-shaped eraser and a surprise “pit” sharpener in its happy belly.

Get the avocado eraser and sharpener set at Amazon for $7.02

8. A clipboard with a flurry of confetti

Back-to-school is something to celebrate with this confetti-style design.

What's that you say? They are in no mood to celebrate going back to school? This pretty clip board is about to change all that. The golden confetti theme kind of feels like a party. Either way, it's sure to make homework and note taking feel extra special.

Get the Hongri confetti clipboard at Amazon for $9.99

9. Erasable pens topped with deep sea sweeties

Arctic sea creatures top these erasable pens.

This erasable set of pens is topped with the most charming of Kawaii characters. Each topper is deep sea-themed with an arctic flair—there are seals, narwhals, whales and penguins. They may hail from frigid waters, but they’ll warm the heart of anyone who writes with these cute little guys.

Get the 12-pack of Kawaii-themed pens at Amazon for $13.99

10. A pen that doubles as a ruler

One side of this pen is a ruler, and one side is an adorable animal character.

Not only are these fine point pens practical, they are adorable too. On one side they are a straight edged, 10-inch ruler that will help you keep straight lines and perfect measurements. On the other they are an adorable Kawaii-style animal. Each color has their own cheerful creature.

Get the fine-tipped pen and ruler combo at Etsy for $3.84

11. A sweet set of smiley clips

We dare you not to smile when you look at these cute clips.

The school work may be mounting, but you really can’t help but smile with this cheerful set of clips. This pack of 40 sends them off with a wink and smile. Teachers will also be cheered up when they see their homework packet turned in with these joyful and colorful characters.

Get the 40-pack of multicolored smiling face clips at Etsy for $10.60

12. A serene and smiling stand-up pencil case

This zen llama will carry your pencils anywhere they need to go.

Soft, fuzzy and so cuddly. You may be tempted to snuggle this sweet little llama, but she’s meant to be a sherpa for your pens and pencils. This serene-looking cutie is always chill and ready to stand up with all of your pens and pencils.

Get the llama stand-up pencil case at Amazon for $9.99

13. A desk set in fun gradient colors

We love the gradient colors of this cool set.

This tape dispenser and stapler make a workstation seem so much more stylish. We love the cool gradient colors that blend from pink to blue, giving otherwise tired office supplies a seriously stylish and modern flair.

Get gradient rainbow desk set at Amazon for $20.99

14. A pencil sharpener with panda power

He may look cute, but he's a beast when it comes to getting pencils sharp.

This electric pencil sharpener may look sweet, but it’s one tough cookie. Reviewers say they have a super sharp pencil within seconds, and that auto-stop function ensures it’s safe for little kids to use. In short, he may look sweet but when it comes to keeping pencils sharp, he's a beast.

Get the Afmat electric panda pencil sharpener at Amazon for $22.99

15. Some very pretty stickies

These colorful tabs make marking pages a pretty activity.

Keep their pages tabbed with these pretty, gradient-shaded tabs. Referring back to important ideas will feel much more inviting when they are using these colorful stickies. Marked pages never looked so pretty.

Get the colored page marker tabs at Etsy for $2.90

16. A set of grammar-boosting pencils

Their grammar will be on point with these pencils.

Their grammar will be on point with these ombre colored pencils in a retro hex style. These colorful pencils are like easily accessible cheat sheets to help them get a handle on the most commonly confusing homophones.

Get the pack of 5 grammar pencils at Etsy for $10.86

17. A backpack that is the epitome of adorable

Take Grogu everywhere with you!

Baby Yoda (technically Grogu, but he'll always be Baby Yoda to us) basically broke the internet with cute—and he just keeps getting cuter. This adorable backpack also is pretty darn cool and you can even get it personalized.

Get the Mandalorian personalized backpack at Shop Disney for $29.99

18. Cute clips in adorable shapes

These animal shaped clips are just what they need to get organized.

These animal and nature-themed paper clips are so cute they may want to cuddle with them, but we don’t advise it.

Shop assorted sets of animal clips at Etsy starting at $4.28

19. A notebook to help kick start some gratitude

If they're fearing the first day, this notebook will help give them a fresh perspective.

They may be anxious about the new school year. Let them know there's plenty to look forward to. This spiral bound notebook can be a place to jot down notes, or a place to chronicle all they have to enjoy as they return back to school.

Get the Ban.do spiral bound notebook at Amazon for $12

20. Fun and funky folders

Organization never looked so good.

Filing can be fun! This set of 12 colorful folders are covered in cool prints that will score points for style. The extra large set will ensure that there is a separate folder for everything, for the ultimate in organization.

Get the set of 12 folders by Blue Panda at Amazon for $12

21. A beary adorable set of highlighters

These mini highlighters come in a set of six soothing shades.

Highlighters are a back-to-school must-have. This beary cute set of highlighters is mini, so they can bring the whole set to and from school. We also love that they come in soothing pastel shades.

Get the 6-pack of mini bear highlighter pens at Amazon for $7.99

22. Yummy erasers with a food theme

Minis are all the rage. These erasers look like tiny sized foods.

These food-themed erasers look good enough to eat, but we wouldn’t recommend it. These erasers are just the thing for fun—and for correcting errors.

Get the 30-piece set of food themed erasers at Amazon for $8.99

23. Some colorful hand sanitizer

It looks like paint, but it's hand sanitizer!

Staying safe just got a whole lot more fun. It may look like kids are squirting paint on their hands, but it’s really hand sanitizer in fun colors that disappear as they rub it in. These hand sanitizers are made by Crayola and look like a chunky, squeezable crayon. Made with 75% ethyl alcohol, they meet all recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control to keep your kids safe.

Get the Crayola 4-color hand sanitizer set at Amazon for $12.99

24. A set of pencils that will make them feel special

These candy colored pencils are emblazoned with positive affirmations.

If you have a perfectionist in your midst, these motivational pencils may motivate them to a little bit more self acceptance. Emblazoned with positive affirmations, these pencils not only will help them get their work done, they'll give them a little confidence boost along the way.

Get the pack of 10 pre-sharpened pencils at Amazon for $9.99

25. An eraser with some flower power

These cute clover and sakura erasers give a little bit of floral fun to classwork.

These pretty erasers come in the shape of clover leaves and flower petals. They look lovely while keeping work error free and they come in pretty protective sleeves.

Get the sakura or clover eraser at Etsy for $3.26

