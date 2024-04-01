25 from BSU Track and Field, men's and women's basketball earn NSIC All-Academic
Mar. 31—BEMIDJI — Twenty-five student-athletes from the Bemidji State women's track and field and men's and women's basketball teams were honored by the NSIC as Winter All-Academic Team selections. Fifteen of those student-athletes were also recognized as All-Academic Team of Excellence members.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher. Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her or his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
* All-Academic Team of Excellence Members
Men's Basketball
*Brayden Williams
John Sutherland
Johnny Tennyson
Dalton Albrecht
Daniel Ijadimbola
Colton Roderick
Women's Basketball
*Alyssa Hill
*Rachel Koenig
*Sydney White
*Erin Barrette
*Amme Sheforgen
*Sam Pogatchnik
*Alayna Suprenand
Elle Giorgi
Women's Indoor Track & Field
*Mary Goodwin
*Alyssa Hill
*Abby Syverson
*Olivia Olson
*Callie Ressler
*Mikenna Pattrin
*Maggie McCarthy
Natalie Fultz
Abbie Disbrow
Molly Saboo
Tierra Doss