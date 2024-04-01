25 from BSU Track and Field, men's and women's basketball earn NSIC All-Academic

Mar. 31—BEMIDJI — Twenty-five student-athletes from the Bemidji State women's track and field and men's and women's basketball teams were honored by the NSIC as Winter All-Academic Team selections. Fifteen of those student-athletes were also recognized as All-Academic Team of Excellence members.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher. Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her or his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.

* All-Academic Team of Excellence Members

Men's Basketball

*Brayden Williams

John Sutherland

Johnny Tennyson

Dalton Albrecht

Daniel Ijadimbola

Colton Roderick

Women's Basketball

*Alyssa Hill

*Rachel Koenig

*Sydney White

*Erin Barrette

*Amme Sheforgen

*Sam Pogatchnik

*Alayna Suprenand

Elle Giorgi

Women's Indoor Track & Field

*Mary Goodwin

*Alyssa Hill

*Abby Syverson

*Olivia Olson

*Callie Ressler

*Mikenna Pattrin

*Maggie McCarthy

Natalie Fultz

Abbie Disbrow

Molly Saboo

Tierra Doss