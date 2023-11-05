The 25 best bars in the world 2023
Worldwide drinking destinations...
Much of a bar’s appeal comes down to subjectivity, where the ambiance, drinks, service, you name it, often strikes one person’s tastes while not necessarily working for the person or group sitting next to you.
But that’s not to say a bit of expert opinion should be overlooked, especially if you’re creating a global taste-testing adventure and need help figuring out where to begin.
In that case, the drink connoisseurs used for 50 Best’s release of its top bars in the world for 2023 are the perfect guide for top spots across the map.
Here are the collective’s top 25…
25. Baba au Rum
Location: Athens, Greece
24. Cafe La Trova
Location: Miami, Florida
23. Caretaker's Cottage
Location: Melbourne, Australia
22. Hanky Panky
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
21. Drink Kong
Location: Rome, Italy
20. Coa
Location: Hong Kong
19. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
18. Zest
Location: Seoul, South Korea
17. Overstory
Location: New York, New York
16. Salmon Guru
Location: Madrid, Spain
15. Maybe Sammy
Location: Sydney, Australia
14. Jigger & Pony
Location: Singapore
13. BKK Social Club
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
12. Line
Location: Athens, Greece
11. Tres Monos
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
10. Himkok
Location: Oslo, Norway
9. Alquimico
Location: Cartagena de Indias, Colombia
8. Tayer + Elementary
Location: London, England
7. Licoreria Limantour
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
6. Little Red Door
Location: Paris, France
5. Connaught Bar
Location: London, England
4. Paradiso
Location: Barcelona, Spain
3. Handshake Speakeasy
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
2. Double Chicken Please
Location: New York, New York
1. Sips
Location: Barcelona, Spain