The 25 best bars in the world 2023

Worldwide drinking destinations...

(USA T)DAY)

Much of a bar’s appeal comes down to subjectivity, where the ambiance, drinks, service, you name it, often strikes one person’s tastes while not necessarily working for the person or group sitting next to you.

But that’s not to say a bit of expert opinion should be overlooked, especially if you’re creating a global taste-testing adventure and need help figuring out where to begin.

In that case, the drink connoisseurs used for 50 Best’s release of its top bars in the world for 2023 are the perfect guide for top spots across the map.

Here are the collective’s top 25…

25. Baba au Rum

Location: Athens, Greece

24. Cafe La Trova

(File)

Location: Miami, Florida

23. Caretaker's Cottage

(File)

Location: Melbourne, Australia

22. Hanky Panky

(File)

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

21. Drink Kong

(File)

Location: Rome, Italy

20. Coa

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: Hong Kong

19. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

18. Zest

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: Seoul, South Korea

17. Overstory

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: New York, New York

16. Salmon Guru

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: Madrid, Spain

15. Maybe Sammy

(www.maybesammy.com)

Location: Sydney, Australia

14. Jigger & Pony

(www.jiggerandpony.com)

Location: Singapore

13. BKK Social Club

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

12. Line

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: Athens, Greece

11. Tres Monos

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

10. Himkok

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: Oslo, Norway

9. Alquimico

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: Cartagena de Indias, Colombia

8. Tayer + Elementary

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: London, England

7. Licoreria Limantour

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

6. Little Red Door

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: Paris, France

5. Connaught Bar

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: London, England

4. Paradiso

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: Barcelona, Spain

3. Handshake Speakeasy

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

2. Double Chicken Please

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: New York, New York

1. Sips

(USA TODAY Network)

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Story originally appeared on List Wire