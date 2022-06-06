24th lawsuit filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson alleges graphic encounter

HOUSTON — A 24th civil suit was filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday, alleging a graphic encounter during a massage in August of 2020.

In the suit, a Houston woman alleges Watson received massages on Aug. 5 and Aug. 9, with the first being cut short after the quarterback took a phone call and then departed in the middle of the session. She goes on to allege that Watson’s second session became sexually inappropriate, after Watson developed an erection and began to masturbate in front of her.

Here are the claims in the suit. (Warning: Graphic language)

“Plaintiff immediately stopped the massage. Apparently responding to look of shock on Plaintiff’s face, Watson said to Plaintiff, ‘Relax. It is ok to touch it.’ Plaintiff refused Watson’s entreaties. Watson then stood up and continued masturbating more aggressively. As he did so, Watson asked the Plaintiff ‘Where do you want me to put it?’ Plaintiff by this point was in complete shock and could not speak. She froze. Watson quickly ejaculated; some of his ejaculate got on Plaintiff’s chest and face. Plaintiff immediately left the room, and ran into the bathroom to clean Watson’s ejaculate off of her. Watson offered no apology or explanation for this conduct. He instead got dressed, paid Plaintiff $150 via Cash App and left.”

Watson’s defense attorney, Rusty Hardin, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

The woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, also represents the other 23 women who have pending civil suits against Watson alleging either sexual misconduct or sexual assault. Buzbee released a statement following the filing of Monday’s suit, once again applauding the women who have come forward with allegations.

“Today we filed the twenty-fourth case alleging sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson,” Buzbee said. “The allegations made in this new case are strikingly similar to those made by many of the other victims. Lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four strong, courageous women who, despite ridicule, legal shenanigans, and intense media scrutiny, continue to stand firm for what is right.

“Setting aside the legal wrangling, the complicity of the NFL, or the failures of the criminal justice system, the resounding story that should be told here is that these women are true heroes. I will say again, our entire team is incredibly proud to represent these women, and we look forward to the day when we can lay out their cases in detail in front of a jury.”

This story will be updated.