247Sports views Texas as a March Madness sleeper

Chris Beard’s Longhorns are still garnering some national hype ahead of the most important part the of the college basketball season.

Texas’ basketball season has been an odd experience to say the least, as the team has managed to win over 20 games for the first time since the 2018-19 season, and have a prime opportunity to win the Big 12.

At the same time, there are moments when the team and even Beard to an extent are trying to figure out how to work together, and what works best for the team.

The Longhorns struggle when other teams have a good big man, like Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, or when teams like Texas Tech ramp up the defensive pressure. The Longhorns are far from an offensive juggernaut, but they do defend well, which will bode well in the conference and March Madness tournament.

247Sports posted their picks for teams that they view as sleepers for March Madness, and three of their experts have Texas as the Big 12 sleeper.

The Longhorns currently hold the No. 5 scoring defense and are No. 21 in turnover margin, which means they will need to keep forcing other teams to give the ball up and not give it up themselves.

If Texas can be more consistent on offense they truly have a chance to make a deep run in March.