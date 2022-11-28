247Sports’ updated 2023 recruiting class rankings
The 2023 recruiting class rankings are expected to finalize over the coming months.
There’s already been quite a bit of movement with players entering the transfer portal across the college football landscape, opening the door for many young recruits to find immediate playing time at particular programs.
Alabama appears to be the heavy favorite to conclude the 2023 cycle with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas and LSU are battling for the No. 2 spot.
The Longhorns are still in the mix for a few of the highest graded prospects in the class of 2023. Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and five-star tight end Duce Robinson have a decent chance to choose Texas by the early signing period.
Here’s a look at 247Sports’ current top 10 recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle.
Miami (272.08)
Clemson (276.14)
Florida (276.48)
Oklahoma (279.97)
Ohio State (282.86)
LSU (286.60)
Texas (286.61)
Notre Dame (290.76)
Georgia (293.14)
Alabama (310.17)
