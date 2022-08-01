247Sports’ updated 2023 recruiting class rankings as of August 1
Several programs across the country are riding a wave of momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class.
While there have been a few slight updates to 247Sports’ recruiting class rankings over the last week, there’s also still a bit of familiarity.
Notre Dame has held the No. 1 class in the country for quite some time now with 20 commits, 18 of those prospects being four-star recruits or higher. Texas remains within the top five with 20 commits of their own.
Oklahoma and Alabama have each seen their recruiting classes rise in the rankings recently, while Tennessee dropped out of the top 10. Two of the usual powerhouse programs, Ohio State and Georgia, both remain within the top three.
Here’s a look at 247Sports’ updated recruiting class rankings for the 2023 cycle.
LSU (254.78)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
17 total commits
Miami (260.29)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
16 total commits
Penn State (260.68)
Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports
18 total commits
Oklahoma (261.33)
Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
18 total commits
Clemson (263.63)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
18 total commits
Texas (273.57)
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
20 total commits
Alabama (276.28)
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
16 total commits
Georgia (279.07)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
18 total commits
Ohio State (283.19)
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
19 total commits
Notre Dame (285.56)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
20 total commits
