247Sports unveils updated SEC preseason coaches rankings for 2023

The SEC is on an unprecedented streak as it looks to capture its fifth College Football Playoff national championship, which speaks to the level of talent the conference boasts not only on the field but in regard to the leaders of each program.

Headlining the list is of course Georgia’s Kirby Smart, who has built the Bulldogs into a perennial dynasty as they come off two-straight national championships. Of course, there is Alabama’s Nick Saban, who will look to return the Crimson Tide back to the College Football Playoff after they finished as runners-up in the 2021 championship game. Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers will look to become the next first-time national title winner, as they return a bevy of talent after winning the SEC West in his first season as coach.

And with SEC media days in full throttle, there was no shortage of conversation surrounding Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher, who leads a talented roster of returning talent that could headline as a dark-horse candidate in the conference with a new offensive coordinator in Bobby Petrino.

With no shortage of storylines and head coaches to follow, Brad Crawford of 247Sports unveiled the updated preseason rankings for the coaches heading into 2023. Listed below is a breakdown of how each program’s leader fared in the updated rankings.

Kirby Smart - Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Years with team: 7

Overall record: (81-15)

The Bulldogs have become a perennial dynasty off the back of an elite defense and are simultaneously coming off two-straight national titles. Coupled with Smart’s recruiting prowess, Georgia is set up for success for years to come.

Nick Saban - Alabama Crimson Tide

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Years with team: 16

Overall record: (194-27)

Despite a big question mark looming over their quarterback situation, which has yet to sort itself out through spring football, one can never count out a Saban-led team that still enters as a perennial contender in the SEC.

Brian Kelly - LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Years with team: 1

Overall record: (10-4)

Kelly won the SEC West in his first year in the SEC, and the aspirations are greater in 2023 with a bevy of returning talent on the roster, highlighted by quarterback Jayden Daniels, star receiver Malik Nabers, and star linebacker Harold Perkins.

Jimbo Fisher - Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Years with team: 5

Overall record: (39-21)

Despite going 5-7 last season (2-6 SEC), the Aggies still went 3-2 versus ranked opponents and are equipped for a bounce-back campaign in 2023. With a talented group of returning starters, coupled with the strategic choice to bring in Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, A&M remains a dark-horse contender.

Josh Heupel - Tennessee Volunteers

Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY NETWORK

Years with team: 2

Overall record: (18-8)

Despite the losses of key offensive fulcrums to the NFL, the Vols are looking strong in 2023 after welcoming back a majority of experienced players on the defensive side of the ball.

Mark Stoops - Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Years with team: 10

Overall record: (66-59)

While the offense continues to need some work, Stoops’ impact on the defense can’t go unnoticed as they allowed just 19.2 points per game to their foes (13th in the country) in 2022.

Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Years with team: 3

Overall record: (23-13)

Kiffin has gone 18-8 over the last two seasons and has the Rebels equipped to make some noise in 2023 led by, arguably, the SEC’s top running back in Quinshon Judkins.

Shane Beamer - South Carolina Gamecocks

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Years with team: 2

Overall record: (15-11)

Beamer helped lead the Gamecocks to a strong finish last season, as they went 8-5 with a strong stretch down the schedule that included big wins over nationally-ranked Tennessee and Clemson. With Spencer Rattler back under center, don’t count out South Carolina as a dark-horse candidate.

Hugh Freeze - Auburn Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Years with team: N/A

Overall record: N/A

Freeze went 39-25 overall in his last stint in the SEC as head coach of Ole Miss, and now the Tigers are hoping his success at Liberty translates into a turnaround at Auburn. He’ll have his work cut out for him on both sides of the ball after the Tigers ranked 87th in scoring (24.8 ppg) and 98th in defense (29.5 ppg allowed) last season.

Sam Pittman - Arkansas Razorbacks

Photo credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Years with team: 3

Overall record: (19-17)

No one should sleep on the Hogs in 2023, though their defense needs to take a leap after allowing 30.6 ppg in 2022 (101st in the country). Regardless, Pittman has the offense humming with KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders back in tow.

Billy Napier - Florida Gators

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Years with team: 1

Overall record: (6-7)

Florida does have some solid additions coming over in the transfer portal to round out a top-20 class ahead of the 2023 season, but success for Napier in year two undoubtedly means finishing with a record above .500.

Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri Tigers

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Years with team: 3

Overall record: (17-19)

Given the contract Drinkwitz holds, expectations will likely be raised despite three straight bowl berths for the Tigers. There are some promising signs, as their defense was solid in 2022, giving up 25.2 ppg (56th).

Clark Lea - Vanderbilt Commodores

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Years with team: 2

Overall record: (7-17)

Lea lead the Commodores to some promising wins in last year’s campaign, including wins against Kentucky and Florida in Weeks 10 and 11. Taking another step forward in 2023 will be paramount to ensuring Vanderbilt is steered on the right track.

Zach Arnett - Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Years with team: N/A

Overall record: N/A

Arnett being ranked last is a formality given that his era of helming the Bulldogs officially begins in 2023, but Mississippi State has some strong characteristics heading into the fall, especially after averaging a robust 31.1 PPG last season and returning nearly the entire roster on offense.

