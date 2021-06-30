247Sports’ top 10 recruits in Texas includes multiple players with ties to the Longhorns

In what seemed to be an everlasting downfall with former head coaches Tom Herman and Charlie Strong, Texas simply lacked the ability to keep the top recruits in the state of Texas from leaving the state.

SEC schools and Big Ten programs alike have been able to invade the state of Texas and snatch most of the top talent, which during the peak Mack Brown era would never happen.

It is certainly something that new head coach Steve Sarkisian is trying to address, as 2018 was the last time the Longhorns signed the top player in the state when they brought in an impressive haul of seven of the top 10 players and 12 of the top 25 ranked players in Texas.

In regards to 247Sports’ top 10 recruits in the state of Texas for the 2022 recruiting class, the top overall player in-state is five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers. He was once a Texas commit and is on track to head up north to Ohio State. However, the Longhorns are in position to bring in multiple top 10 players.

The talent is always flowing down in Texas 🔥 Here's the Top 10 Texas recruits in the Class of '22. pic.twitter.com/bJbAv9OxhQ — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 30, 2021

While having already secured the commitment from running back Jaydon Blue, Texas is also in contention for three other players. On top of that, the rumors circulating that the Longhorns are still giving their best shot with Ewers won’t go away until he puts pen to paper with Ohio State.

Texas’ 2022 class is already off to a hot start, especially as of late, with the recent commitment from four-star running back Jamarion Miller. As of now, Kelvin Banks is the only prospect on this particular list that has officially announced his commitment date.

Until national signing day, the Longhorns will attempt to prevent the out-of-state invasion.