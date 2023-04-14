247Sports top-10 recruiting rankings after Florida football’s spring game

Florida football’s Orange and Blue game — the annual intrasquad scrimmage that officially ends the spring practice season in Gainesville — is now in the books and while the game itself left a lot to be desired from a spectator standpoint, it served as a powerful recruiting tool for Billy Napier and Co.

While the action was taking place inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the Gators got a commitment from five-star safety Xavier Filsaime out of McKinney (Texas). The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound defensive back chose the Orange and Blue over a handful of other suitors, including the Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers, and represents the seventh member of the 2024 cycle to accept a UF scholarship.

As one would expect, the Gators gained some ground in the recruiting rankings following the big news, getting a big boost from the incoming defensive back’s commitment. Take a look below at the top 10 schools according to 247Sports as of Friday, April 14, with annotation for each entry courtesy of College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn.

Georgia Bulldogs

Total Points: 243.42 (No. 1 – SEC)

Total Commits: 12

Five-Star Commits: 3

Average Ranking: 94.6

Once again we have the Georgia Bulldogs at the top of the list. They are typically in the top two spots. This isn’t surprising after winning back-to-back national championships, not that they have trouble recruiting. They are led by five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV of the IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida).

Ohio State Buckeyes

Total Points: 210.41 (No. 1 – Big Ten)

Total Commits: 10

Five-Star Commits: 2

Average Ranking: 94.20

The Buckeyes have been on fire on the recruiting trails as of late. They recently earned a commitment from four-star quarterback Air Noland, who was highly coveted by a number of programs. Their top recruit is five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Opa Locka, Florida). Ohio State has commitments from the No. 1 and No. 5 overall wide receivers in the class.

Michigan Wolverines

Total Points: 199.91 (No. 2 – Big Ten)

Total Commits: 11

Five-Star Commits: 1

Average Ranking: 91.48

Right on their rival’s heels, the Michigan Wolverines check in at No. 3 in the middle part of April. Their class is led by five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis of Providence Day School (Charlotte, North Carolina). You can expect an absolute war on the trails between Ohio State and Michigan.

LSU Tigers

Total Points: 194.76 (No. 2 – SEC)

Total Commits: 12

Four-Star Commits: 8

Average Ranking: 89.74

The LSU Tigers are the only team in the top five without a five-star commitment but they should before too long. Brian Kelly has shown the ability to bring talent to the Bayou. He was able to flip Harold Perkins Jr from Texas A&M, and he made an immediate impact for the defense. This class is led by Maurice Williams Jr, a four-star linebacker from Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX).

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Total Points: 174.38 (No. 1 – Independent)

Total Commits: 9

Five-Star Commits: 1

Average Ranking: 91.73

Marcus Freeman has been doing his job by bringing talented players to Notre Dame. It begins at the top with five-star wide receiver Cam Williams of Glenbard South (Glen Ellyn, Illinois) and four-star quarterback CJ Carr of Saline (Saline, Michigan). Can he bring the momentum to the football field in 2023?

Florida Gators

Total Points: 161.32 (No. 3 – SEC)

Total Commits: 7

Five-Star Commits: 2

Average Ranking: 94.60

The Florida Gators and Billy Napier haven’t had much success on the field, but that hasn’t been the problem on the recruiting trail this cycle. Despite the poor performance in the spring game, the team landed a five-star (four-star composite) safety on Thursday. The class is led by five-star quarterback DJ Lagway from Willis (Texas).

Florida State Seminoles

Total Points: 158.84 (No. 1 – ACC)

Total Commits: 9

Four-Star Commits: 5

Average Ranking: 158.84

Florida State made a surprise run in the ACC in 2022 and removed head coach Mike Norvell from the dreaded hot seat. This season will be a big one for Norvell and the Noles. Kameron Davis, a four-star running back from Dougherty (Albany, Georgia), is the top commit so far.

Oregon Ducks

Total Points: 157.03 (No. 1 – Pac-12)

Total Commits: 8

Four-Star Commits: 7

Average Ranking: 91.47

After Mario Cristobal left for his alma mater, Dan Lanning took over the program and led the Ducks to a 10-3 record. They won a bowl game for the first time since the 2019 Rose Bowl. This class is led by four-star wide receiver Jordan Anderson of Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, California).

Tennessee Volunteers

Total Points: 156.10 (No. 4 – SEC)

Total Commits: 8

Four-Star Commits: 5

Average Rankings: 91.24

The Tennessee Vols returned to prominence on the football field after not recording double-digit wins since 2007. They finished 11-2 with losses to Georgia and South Carolina. The class is led by four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger of Calvary Day School (Savannah, Georgia).

Penn State Nittany Lions

Total Points: 152.17 (No. 3 – Big Ten)

Total Commits: 8

Four-Star Commits: 5

Average Ranking: 90.76

James Franklin is looking to build on their 2022 season where they ended with a Rose Bowl victory. The team is looking to continue the momentum off the field. The class is led by four-star athlete Quinton Martin of Belle Vernon (Pennsylvania).

