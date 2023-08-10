247Sports top 10 Power Five quarterback list includes Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman

There has not been a bigger commitment for Notre Dame football than when former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman decided to join the Irish.

Yes, there have been 5-star commits and plenty of big names, but getting one of the top players in the country at a position that has seemingly held back the program from moving up into an elite college football power can not be understated.

As the season approaches, 247Sports Clint Brewster ranked every starting quarterback at the Power Five level and for your stake, well just list the top ten, which is the area Hartman was ranked. Just how high was he? Find out below.

After 2 years of 20+ TDs and 63+ comp%, Cameron Rising has earned his NFL recognition Consistently plays with anticipation as midfield/redzone QB plus can threaten as a runner (900+ rush yards last 2 years) Ample talent around him for a BIG final season too#ShrineBowlWhosNext pic.twitter.com/F0Tx44p5sO — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) May 22, 2023

Brewster’s rationale

“There isn’t a tougher dude at the quarterback position when he runs the football and his competitiveness to win led Utah to consecutive Pac-12 titles.”

Kansas State’s Will Howard

Why aren't we talking about this Will Howard character? pic.twitter.com/cRUVNZl8X5 — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) August 5, 2023

Brewster’s rationale

“He’s able to layer the ball or power the football when needed. Howard also has sneaky athleticism for a player that size. He ended the season on a rough note against Alabama, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns, but we are excited to see Howard with full command of the offense in 2023.

Wolverines strike first! @UMichFootball with an early lead! pic.twitter.com/76twYwbAjM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2022

Brewster’s rationale

“McCarthy is the Big Ten’s best quarterback and took his team to the College Football Playoff as a first-year starter.”

JAYDEN DANIELS THREW A PERFECT PASS TO PUT LSU ON TOP 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/5yVNP9zboj — ESPN (@espn) October 16, 2022

Brewster’s rationale

“We had some up-and-down times in Tempe, but if you stuck with Daniels, your belief paid off in 2022 as Daniels delivered a historic season in Baton Rouge (No. 2 in LSU single-season total yards, No. 1 in QB single-season rushing yards).

Brewster’s rationale

“He’s got a strong arm, mobility and great command of the offense. If he continues to develop the nuances of the position, Nix could end up being and early-round draft pick.”

Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. Thread #Huskies Penix Jr. steps up in the pocket and delivers a bomb knowing he is going to get crushed. Impressive pic.twitter.com/7s7eA3zzTY — Dustin Mosher (@Dustin_Mosher) August 4, 2023

Brewster’s rationale

”Penix played like the experience veteran that he is last year and has the weapons around him to be even better in 2023. He’s an after-dark treat.”

Brewster’s rationale

“He makes some throws that only a couple NFL quarterbacks could make. That said, there’s a couple of errant throws for every great pass he makes and in 2022 Ewers very often played like a guy who hadn’t played football in years – which of course was true after his reclassification.”

Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman needs 46 passing touchdowns this fall to pass Case Keenum's all-time career passing touchdown record (155) in #CollegeFootball. 33 would take him past Kellen Moore for second. 25 would take him past Graham Harrell for third. pic.twitter.com/lfV9RBQzJY — College Football Network (@CFN365) August 4, 2023

Brewster’s rationale

“Hartman can distribute the rock like Steve Nash and is more-than-capable bus driver for a Notre Dame offense that needed a boost. Hartman doesn’t have elite physical tools, but he’s crafty at finding passing lanes and creatively using arm angles to get the ball where it needs to be.”

USC’s Caleb Williams

Brewster’s rationale

“Despite not having him No. 1 on my personal list, I have nothing bad to say about him. Williams is a magician in the pocket and has arm power that jumps off the screen.”

First watch for UNC QB Drake Maye, love how he throws the ball up the seam. Velocity, touch, accuracy. pic.twitter.com/CQV3DtBJTC — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) August 9, 2023

Brewster’s rationale

“It’s nearly impossible to find a weakness in Maye’s game as a 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback that has the mind of Peyton Manning and the passing skill set of Josh Allen.”

