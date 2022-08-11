247Sports’ top 10 offenses for the 2022 season: Where does Oklahoma rank?

Some things may change, but others stay the same. In an offseason of turnover, the Oklahoma Sooners will still boast one of the best offenses in college football in 2022.

Led by Jeff Lebby and Dillon Gabriel, the Sooners will usher in a new fast-paced offensive attack that will provide a nice run-pass balance and set the tone for the Sooners as they look to adopt a more aggressive mindset on both sides of the football.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently projected the 10 best offenses for the 2022 season, and the Oklahoma Sooners come in at No. 7. They rank ahead of Red River foes the Texas Longhorns who land at No. 9.

A couple of surprises on the list include the Alabama Crimson Tide. who come in at No. 4 and the USC Trojans at No. 5.

Alabama boasts one of the best offenses in the country over the last several years and bring back the 2021 Heisman trophy winner. Perhaps the College Football Playoff Championship performance left a bad taste in Crawford’s mouth, but they should be higher. One could argue they should be right there with Ohio State as the No. 1 offense in the country, so to be behind Tennessee and Wake Forest is a bit of a surprise.

To his credit, Crawford’s piece came out before the news of Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman being forced to miss time due to a non-football related medical condition.

Speaking of the Trojans, does their No. 5 ranking pre-Hartman news indicate that the shine has worn off of Lincoln Riley a bit? Widely regarded by national media heading into 2021 as the best offensive mind in college football, things didn’t go well on the offensive side of the ball the last three games of the season. Armed with Caleb Williams, Oregon transfer Travis Dye, and Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison, one would think the Trojans would be in the top three.

Here’s a look at the top 10.

SMU Mustangs

Oct 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns

April 23, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during Texas’s annual spring football game at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 23, 2022. Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) warms up prior to the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game against the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel during an NCAA college football practice, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Houston Cougars

Nov 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen reads a playcard during the first half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) is pressured in the pocket by Rutgers during the second quarter at the Gator Bowl during an NCAA College football game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Corey Perrine /The Florida Times-Union via AP)

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) celebrates with fans after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

