247Sports’ top 10 defenses: Where does Wisconsin rank?

Defense will once again be the hallmark of Wisconsin football in 2022. The Badgers have a mix of new faces and returning stars, but it will be the latter that will likely lead this unit.

Among those returners are Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton, who are expected to be at the front of everything Wisconsin’s defense accomplishes in 2022. Jim Leonhard’s group had a tremendous 2021 season, highlighted by holding Iowa, Northwestern, and Rutgers to a total of 17 points over a three-week stretch.

Can the Badgers repeat their success from a year ago? Here is where 247Sports sees them heading into the season:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) returns a kick for a touchdown during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M Aggies

Dec 27, 2019; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Tyree Johnson (3) celebrates sacking Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Dru Brown (6) (not pictured) in the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

NC State Wolfpack

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Cougars

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) carries the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Austin Allen (11) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates following the Buckeyes’ 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game.

Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes

Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart during the the national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

News Joshua L Jones

Clemson Tigers

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Matthew Jones (55) and Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) block Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) on a passing play during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

College Football Playoff Ohio State Faces Clemson In Sugar Bowl

Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

