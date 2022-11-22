247Sports thinks this Notre Dame star could sit out the bowl game

Right now no one knows which bowl they will be attending but the recent trend of star players sitting out in preparation for the NFL has seen many miss their final game. Brad Crawford of 247Sports looked at who might opt-out of playing in their final contest and chose plenty of big-name players, including Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayer.

Crawford’s rationale is pretty simple, “tight end is a position of need for most NFL teams” and he believes that Mayer will be the “first player off the board in this spot unless things go awry during the pre-draft process.” It’s hard to argue with the way he is thinking but at this moment he is just guessing on what Mayer will do.

If I had to guess, I would actually expect him to play in a bowl game. Mayer loves this team and the Irish and opting out just doesn’t seem like something he would do.

There is another player that could potentially do the same for the Irish that Crawford fails to mention, defensive end Isaiah Foskey. Both players should get selected very early and have plenty of data for teams to analyze them. Hopefully, this weekend isn’t the final time we see both Mayer and Foskey in Blue and Gold.

Related

Notre Dame football: Welcome to Beat SC week

List

Notre Dame odds of upsetting USC increase per ESPN FPI

List

Notre Dame football: A first glance at USC

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire