247Sports thinks this former 5-star Ohio State player is ‘on the verge of a breakout’

Anytime you are given the 5-star moniker there are high expectations, they are even higher when you arrive on a campus like Ohio State’s.

Rising sophomore Sonny Styles had that designation when he signed with the Buckeyes and on the outside it looks like he didn’t live up to it after registering just 9 tackles and 1 tackle-for-loss during his true freshman season.

That couldn’t be farther from the truth as Styles impressed late in the year and played a significant amount against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semi-final game. 247Sports Robbie Weinstein is high on his progress as well as Styles was named one of their former 5-stars that is on-schedule.

Sonny Styles is supposed to be a senior in HS. pic.twitter.com/C0K9ywKnNz — Menace 2 Sports (@Menace2Sports) September 18, 2022

As the tweet and Weinstein says, Styles graduated early, reclassified and enrolled early to Ohio State. He should have been a senior in high school last year but was out on the field for the Buckeyes.

Weinstein noted his “impressive agility for his size, Styles can play all over the field and isn’t necessarily a true safety. That versatility should help Styles earn more snaps in 2023, regardless of whether he starts. Stock up here, Styles could be on the verge of a breakout season in Columbus.”

It hard to disagree with that sentiment, many, including myself expect Styles to become a household name this fall.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire