247Sports: ‘Things have been relatively quiet in the QB market with Notre Dame’

The Irish need to add another quarterback ahead of the 2023 season. Drew Pyne has already entered the portal and even though Tyler Buchner is healthy for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the need is still there to add another sign caller.

The news that we would have liked to hear was that they are trending towards one of the elite quarterback, but unfortunately according to a report by 247Sports Chris Hummer, “things have been relatively quiet in the quarterback market with Notre Dame, but that doesn’t mean the Irish aren’t shopping.”

What it means to me, is that no one is currently buying, as Hummer has linked former Texas quarterback Hudson Card to the Irish “but here are some other QB options that could end up popping up down the line.” He also mentioned Devin Leary as an option but it looks like Kentucky might be the leader for the former NC State quarterback.

"We can't just take anybody. We have to get the right fit for our roster and our program." – Marcus Freeman on working the transfer portal — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) December 10, 2022

As Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees continue to try and sell quarterbacks on what Jack Coan did two seasons ago as a transfer, we continue to take the wait-and-see approach with the Irish’s pursuit of a transfer quarterback.

Related

Notre Dame hosting Virginia Tech wide receiver transfer this weekend

Related

The Athletic suggesting that Notre Dame is going after a MAC portal defensive end

List

Roster Management: A New Age Nightmare

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire