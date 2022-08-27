247Sports tabs Jack Campbell as one of the Big Ten players that has generated the most 2022 buzz

To say that there’s a ton of hype for Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell would be a massive understatement.

There have been a few talking points about Hawkeyes football this offseason. Amidst the questions about offense have been exclamations of, “dang, Jack Campbell is really good.”

You’ll be hard pressed to find many negative things said about the senior linebacker. Campbell is quickly rising as one of the top linebacker prospects for the 2023 NFL draft. Campbell was featured in 247Sports writer Nick Kosko’s recent article on the Big Ten football players that have generated the most offseason buzz for the 2022 season.

Campbell was a monster last season for the Hawkeyes, the Big Ten runners-up. He finished with 140 total tackles, 57 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, six pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two defensive touchdowns. Campbell emerged as the leader of the defense in 2021, and could be one of the best defenders in the conference heading into this season. Iowa will certainly count on him once again. Riley Moss was given consideration here, but a knee injury from 2021 ultimately kept him from being as buzz-worthy. – Kosko, 247Sports.

For anyone familiar with the Hawkeyes or Big Ten football, this is no surprise. It is well known in these circles just how good the senior linebacker is. He made first-team All-Big Ten last year for a reason, joining NFL players Leo Chenal, David Ojabo, and Jack Sanborn. He will join them again in the NFL after one more tremendous campaign for the Hawkeyes.

The 2022 season isn’t for Campbell to gain buzz around fans in the Big Ten. Big Ten fans are die hard fanatics. They know who’s good and buzz worthy. He is well respected amongst Hawkeye fans and his opposition. What he can do, though, is break out on the national stage. He is already successfully doing so. Campbell has infiltrated the watch list of nearly every major award available to defenders. He is also a candidate to become an All-American this year.

There is no doubt that he will be entering the draft after this year, and he will be a fairly highly-ranked NFL prospect. Most likely being a lock for the Senior Bowl will also help, those guys always get an extra careful look by NFL draft media. With a big season and a strong predraft process, the rest of the football world will know what fans those in the Big Ten have already learned.

