247Sports tabs Iowa baseball among ‘disappointing teams’

The 2024 season was not one to be remembered fondly for the Iowa Hawkeyes baseball team.

They entered the year with lofty expectations, many expecting them to make it back into the NCAA Tournament. While there were times during the season where they looked like a potential contender, it wound up being a disappointing season overall for the Hawkeyes.

So much so that they made 247Sports’ list of the most disappointing teams that missed the field.

A top-25 team and early favorite to win the Big Ten entering 2024, Iowa lost four of its last six conference series before losing two straight games in the Big Ten Tournament to essentially end any NCAA Tournament hopes. – Will Backus, 247Sports.

Pitching was surprisingly one of the biggest issues for Iowa this year. They finished the year with a team ERA of 5.94, ranking 123rd nationally. Iowa also allowed over six walks per nine innings pitched.

On offense, things were a bit better, but the bats were largely inconsistent. There’d be some games where they’d come alive and blow teams out, but they were followed by games where they were shut down.

A big part of Iowa’s unsuccessful season was their Big Ten play, finishing the year with a 14-10 record in the conference. The difference between Iowa at home and on the road was night and day as well. They posted a great 22-5 record at home, yet were only 7-12 on the road and 2-6 in neutral site games.

