247Sports’ summer bowl projections have Texas reaching the College Football Playoff

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Texas has high expectations heading into the upcoming college football season.

While typically those expectations are far-fetched, there seems to be some weight behind them this year. Texas’ returning production is among the top in the country and their Big 12 schedule is certainly favorable.

There’s no better time than now for Texas to take advantage of a down year in the conference.

In 247Sports’ summer bowl projections, Brad Crawford expects the Longhorns to reach the College Football Playoff. No. 3 Texas would battle No. 2 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

With a win at Alabama in Week 2, early-season College Football Playoff buzz will center on Texas. Will the Longhorns handle the pressure if they take out the Crimson Tide? That’s the biggest question. Aside from the November showdown with LSU, this is Alabama’s most important game and it happens to come early for new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and a first-year starter at quarterback. Quinn Ewers is a potential 2024 first-round draft pick, so right now, Texas has a clear advantage at the most important position on the field, unlike like last season’s game. Meanwhile, second-seeded Ohio State needs no introduction.

Texas Tech was mentioned in the Pop-Tarts Bowl as one of the Big 12’s hottest teams. Oklahoma is projected to head to the Alamo Bowl while TCU makes the short trip to the Texas Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire