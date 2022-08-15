247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong issues crystal ball for OU to land 4-star CB Makari Vickers

On the heels of a commitment from 2023 four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson, the Oklahoma Sooners continue to trend in a positive direction for another player projected to play defensive back in Brent Venables’ defense. This time, it’s four-star defensive back Makari Vickers.

Out of Tallahassee, Fla., Makari Vickers is a consensus top 120 player in the nation and ranks as a top 10 safety in the 2023 class. The latest crystal ball prediction for Vickers comes from 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong. This one after OUInsider’s Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm issued favorable crystal ball predictions for the Sooners to land Vickers in recent months.

Vickers is a versatile defensive back, lining up at safety and cornerback for Robert F. Munroe Day School. He does a good job as a deep safety reading the quarterback’s eyes and seeing where he wants to go with the ball before it’s released. Vickers plays the ball in the air and displays good hands at the catch point.

When he has the ball in his hands, he’s able to make plays in the return game. A natural and fluid athlete, Vickers would provide another playmaker on the back end for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Makari Vickers will make his commitment on August 26, but with how things are trending, it looks like the Sooners have another defensive back to add to the 2023 recruiting class. Vickers would join Jacobe Johnson and Jasiah Wagoner in the defensive backfield next year as part of the 2023 class.

Makari Vickers’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

100% of Rivals Futurecasts favor the Oklahoma Sooners.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Oklahoma Sooners a 90.8% chance of landing Vickers.

100% of crystal ball predictions from 247Sports favor the Oklahoma Sooners.

Film

HU

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 86 18 7 Rivals 4 94 18 14 247Sports 4 117 24 8 247 Composite 4 82 19 6 On3 Recruiting 4 116 27 9 On3 Consensus 4 86 17 8

Vitals

Hometown Tallahassee, Florida Projected Position DB Height 6-1 Weight 189

Story continues

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 16

Visited on March 26 and June 3

Included Oklahoma in top 3 on July 12, 2022.

Notable Offers

Twitter

VIP: Inside the top three for Top247 DB Makari Vickers, who is targeting a late August commitment. https://t.co/9JSq5RPmAS pic.twitter.com/W7VxRlrvSv — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) July 12, 2022

[listicle id=68844]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire