247Sports shares order of finish, final records picks for every Big Ten team in 2023

The 2023 college football season is starting to sneak into focus. With spring now well behind us and transfer additions all but shored up, that means we can start to think somewhat rationally about what the 2023 college football season might entail.

Key phrasing there being somewhat rationally. At any rate, 247Sports’ Brad Crawford took on the not-so-easy task of breaking down every single Big Ten team’s 2023 schedule.

How does he see the Big Ten shaking out? Here’s a look at 247Sports’ projected order of finish and final records for every Big Ten team in 2023.

Big Ten East Projected Order of Finish

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

East:

Big Ten West Projected Order of Finish

West:

Wisconsin Badgers Iowa Hawkeyes Minnesota Golden Gophers Nebraska Huskers Illinois Fighting Illini Purdue Boilermakers Northwestern Wildcats

No. 1 in the East - Ohio State Buckeyes

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

247Sports’ projected record: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

Projected Wins: at Indiana, Youngstown State, Western Kentucky, at Notre Dame, Maryland, at Purdue, Penn State, at Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota, at Michigan

Projected Losses: at Wisconsin

What 247Sports said:

This is a brutal schedule for the Buckeyes, but based on talent, they can get through it. The finale at Michigan to snap a two-year skid against the Wolverines decides the East.

My thoughts: 247Sports’ Brad Crawford also picked Ohio State to avenge its lone regular season loss over Wisconsin in the 2023 Big Ten Championship game. With a new starting quarterback in either Kyle McCord or Devin Brown, it would be quite the debut season. Then again, it’s Ohio State and that’s the expectation. Plus, the Buckeyes still have weapons such as receivers Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Marvin Harrison Jr. as well as running backs Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson.

No. 2 in the East - Michigan Wolverines

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

247Sports’ projected record: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

Projected Wins: East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, Rutgers, at Nebraska, at Minnesota, Indiana, at Michigan State, Purdue, at Penn State, at Maryland

Projected Losses: vs. Ohio State

What 247Sports said:

Michigan lost two of its last three games in State College, so that’s an important one. And for the first time in three seasons, Ohio State could have Michigan’s number.

My thoughts: On the flip side, can you imagine the panic in Columbus if Michigan makes it three straight over Ohio State with three consecutive Big Ten titles? The growth of J.J. McCarthy at the quarterback position will be a big key for the Wolverines. Michigan has a pair of backs in Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum that are two of the nation’s finest.

No. 3 in the East - Penn State Nittany Lions

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

247Sports’ projected record: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

Projected Wins: West Virginia, Delaware, at Illinois, Iowa, at Northwestern, UMass, Indiana, at Maryland, Rutgers, at Michigan State

Projected Losses: at Ohio State, Michigan

What 247Sports said:

Anyone else buying into the Penn State hype? With that roster, it’s hard not to take a closer look at this squad’s playoff likelihood. James Franklin has finished with 11 wins on four different occasions at Penn State, but 2023 will be the year he gets his opportunity at win No. 12. For this to happen, the Nittany Lions must — at worst — split their top-five showdowns against Ohio State and Michigan. This would potentially create a three-team tie at the end of the season in the division.

My thoughts: Isn’t it interesting how we have different expectations for different quarterbacks in different programs? Ohio State is breaking in a new quarterback, too. And yet, it’s Drew Allar that 247Sports’ Brad Crawford writes needs to stand out in an extended role before he buys the Lions as a legitimate division winner just yet.

That being said, this to me is very simple. Show me you can actually beat both Ohio State or Michigan before I buy into you or the quarterback.

No. 4 in the East - Maryland Terrapins

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports’ projected record: 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Projected Wins: Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, at Northwestern, at Rutgers

Projected Losses: at Michigan State, at Ohio State, Penn State, at Nebraska, Michigan

What 247Sports said:

As usual with Maryland’s schedule, there are a handful of toss-up games, including the trip to East Lansing in September and Nebraska a couple months later. Win those two and the Terrapins could finish with nine victories during Taulia Tagovailoa’s final campaign as quarterback.

My thoughts: For the most part, 247Sports likes Maryland to take care of the business it should on paper take care of. The trips to East Lansing and Lincoln are both winnable games. I’d probably split the difference there and expect eight wins from the Terps.

No. 5 in the East - Michigan State Spartans

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

247Sports’ projected record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

Projected Wins: Central Michigan, Richmond, Maryland, at Rutgers, Nebraska, at Indiana

Projected Losses: Washington, at Iowa, Michigan, at Minnesota, at Ohio State, Penn State

What 247Sports said:

Mel Tucker’s team gets to bowl eligibility, but that’s about it for the Spartans in terms of success. Call the three biggest games of the year in getting over this win total Washington, Minnesota and Iowa.

My thoughts: It could be worse than 6-6. The trip to Minnesota is the only game of Michigan State’s projected losses that looks like a maybe game to me. Then again, I could see the Nebraska and Maryland games as Husker and Terp victories. A bad team from a season ago needs quarterback Noah Kim to improve and develop rapidly for the Spartans to do better than six wins.

No. 6 in the East - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports’ projected record: 4-8 (1-8 Big Ten)

Projected Wins: Northwestern, Temple, Virginia Tech, Wagner

Projected Losses: at Michigan, at Wisconsin, Michigan State, at Indiana, Ohio State, at Iowa, at Penn State, Maryland

What 247Sports said:

Turn your head and avoid looking at the November stretch for Rutgers. No team in college football has a more difficult four-game slate than the Scarlet Knights coming out of their open week, which won’t be all that helpful. At least the non-conference is somewhat favorable. Wins elsewhere will be few and far between for Greg Schiano’s group.

My thoughts: That November slate is versus Ohio State, at Iowa, at Penn State and versus Maryland. Yeah, not easy. Gavin Wimsatt’s growth will be the big key in deciding whether or not Rutgers can hang with and perhaps beat teams like Michigan State, Indiana or Maryland. By the way, how bad must Virginia Tech be if Rutgers is winning one Big Ten game but still beating the Hokies? Hard times out East for a once-proud program.

No. 7 in the East - Indiana Hoosiers

247Sports’ projected record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

Projected Wins: Indiana State, Akron, Rutgers

Projected Losses: Ohio State, Louisville, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Penn State, Wisconsin, at Illinois, Michigan State, at Purdue

What 247Sports said:

There is a chance Indiana could play four top-10 opponents this season and may lose by multiple touchdowns to each of them. The most important stretch is November, however, where there are three winnable contests to close out the season. It’s unlikely, but the Hoosiers are able to get hot and topple Illinois, Michigan State and Purdue, they go bowling and start shifting this thing under Tom Allen in a positive direction.

My thoughts: How nice of 247Sports to go ahead and toss a courtesy win Indiana’s direction. I’m not so sure they’re beating Rutgers. This is going to be a bad, bad football team.

No. 1 in the West - Wisconsin Badgers

247Sports’ projected record: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

Projected Wins: Buffalo, Washington State, Georgia Southern, at Purdue, Rutgers, Iowa, Ohio State, at Indiana, Northwestern, Nebraska

Projected Losses: at Illinois, at Minnesota

What 247Sports said:

The projection here is Wisconsin finishes inside the top 10 in 2023 despite tracking outside the top 25 according to most way-too-early polls at this very moment.

My thoughts: I continue to be fascinated with who and what Wisconsin will wind up being. Luke Fickell is attempting to radically morph what Badger football has historically looked like into what our friend Tom Fornelli at CBS Sports has affectionately titled The Dairy Raid offense.

SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai is a great place to start. Wisconsin can still turn to talented back Braelon Allen as well. I do fully expect Wisconsin will be one of the best teams in the league and absolutely one of the best in the West. Are they better than the team listed behind them? I don’t think so.

No. 2 in the West - Iowa Hawkeyes

247Sports’ projected record: 9-3 (6-3 Big Ten)

Projected Wins: Utah State, Iowa State, Western Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois

Projected Losses: at Penn State, at Wisconsin, at Nebraska

What 247Sports said:

Iowa must take advantage of its favorable schedule. The Hawkeyes miss Ohio State and Michigan, but do have to play Penn State and Wisconsin on the road. The Hawkeyes likely won’t be favored to win either of those games. Cade McNamara will be one of the nation’s most impactful offseason transfers at quarterback and should bring the offense out of the cellar with a nine-win finish.

My thoughts: If the offense makes serious improvements with Cade McNamara, then look out. This defense should remain salty and one of the Big Ten and nation’s best. Iowa is winning at Nebraska, but the two trips to Penn State and Wisconsin will be incredibly difficult. That trip to Happy Valley will be a nice litmus test for how the rest of the season will go and the Wisconsin game will more than likely decide the West.

No. 3 in the West - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports’ projected record: 8-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

Projected Wins: Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, at Northwestern, Louisiana, Michigan State, Illinois, Purdue, Wisconsin

Projected Losses: at North Carolina, Michigan, at Iowa, at Ohio State

What 247Sports said:

The Big Ten West is a three-team race this fall and Minnesota is one of those programs with a shot to win it. However, among those candidates vying for supremacy at the top, the Golden Gophers also have the toughest road to get there with a campaign culminating with showdowns against Ohio State and Wisconsin. If they win both of those, chances are high P.J. Fleck gets to Indianapolis.

My thoughts: There’s a lot of excitement for this to finally be Athan Kaliakmanis’ show in Minnesota. The former four-star signee has a mountain of expectations from Gopher fans. Now, it’s go time.

It feels like there’s a pretty safe floor with Minnesota. Save for the 2020 season, you sort of know what you’re going to get under P.J. Fleck. At least eight wins and a factor in the West. The Gophers should be good again, but—at least going in—I think there’s a clear separation from Iowa and Wisconsin to Minnesota.

No. 4 in the West - Nebraska Cornhuskers

247Sports’ projected record: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

Projected Wins: Northern Illinois, Louisiana Tech, at Illinois, Northwestern, Purdue, Maryland, Iowa

Projected Losses: at Minnesota, at Colorado, Michigan, at Michigan State, at Wisconsin

What 247Sports said:

Seven wins in Matt Rhule’s debut and a bowl trip? That would be a major momentum shift for the Huskers leading to hype ahead of the 2024 campaign. And in this projection, that would happen despite a stumbling to an 0-2 start out of the gate against Minnesota and Colorado. Nebraska’s win of the year comes the Friday after Thanksgiving when the Huskers keep the Hawkeyes from their 10th victory. Jeff Sims will be a splashy addition at quarterback and just what the Huskers needed from a play-making standpoint.

My thoughts: Well, let’s hope that Crawford is at least wrong on the last bit of forecasting here. I’ll say this: if Nebraska loses to Colorado to start this season, chances are that the Huskers aren’t going to be very good. One well-kept secret nationally is just how much rebuilding Deion Sanders still has to do with the Buffs. I think Colorado is in for another long, long season.

As it pertains to Nebraska, I’m not sold that they’re making this type of immediate leap under Matt Rhule. It didn’t happen overnight at either of his two previous collegiate coaching head stops. Temple won just two games in his first season leading the Owls in 2013 and Baylor won just one game in 2017. Longterm I like the direction for Nebraska with Rhule, though.

No. 5 in the West - Illinois Fighting Illini

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports’ projected record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

Projected Wins: Toledo, Florida Atlantic, at Purdue, Wisconsin, Indiana, Northwestern

Projected Losses: at Kansas, Penn State, Nebraska, at Maryland, at Minnesota, at Iowa

What 247Sports said:

If the Fighting Illii get out of September with three wins, they going to have a shot at getting back to the postseason. If there’s an inkling of hope here, it’s that Illinois misses Ohio State and Michigan.

My thoughts: There’s obviously a lot of defensive retooling to be done here. Three Illini defensive backs were taken in the 2023 NFL draft’s first three rounds, so a historic defense has been stripped to the studs in the secondary. Still, I trust head coach Bret Bielema to do a solid job getting the most out of this team.

Is that the projected six wins? Maybe. Is it one or two more? I could see that, too. I also really like the transfer portal addition of quarterback Luke Altmyer from Ole Miss. Believe it or not, the nonconference trip to Kansas will be a nice barometer for where this team is at to begin 2023.

No. 6 in the West - Purdue Boilermakers

247Sports’ projected record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

Projected Wins: Fresno State, Syracuse, at Northwestern, Indiana

Projected Losses: Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Illinois, at Iowa, Ohio State, at Nebraska, at Michigan, Minnesota

What 247Sports said:

First-year coach Ryan Walters at Purdue has his work cut out for him in 2023. There’s no automatic wins on the schedule, even during the non-conference portion of the slate. The Boilermakers have to deal with nationally-ranked Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan, but get somewhat of a breather over the final two weeks of the season against Northwestern and Indiana. By then, they are out of bowl contention, though.

My thoughts: Seriously, why couldn’t Jeff Brohm have left for his alma mater a year sooner? Then, Ryan Walters could have worked out the Aidan O’Connell succession plan. Instead, the Boilermakers look like one of the Big Ten’s worst teams heading into 2023.

No. 7 in the West - Northwestern Wildcats

247Sports’ projected record: 2-10 (0-9)

Projected Wins: UTEP, Howard

Projected Losses: at Rutgers, at Duke, Minnesota, Penn State, at Nebraska, Maryland, Iowa, at Wisconsin, Purdue, at Illinois

What 247Sports said:

Try glancing at this schedule and picking out potential Big Ten wins for Pat Fitzgerald’s team. It may take a while. The opener on the road against Rutgers might be the only one that gives you pause, or perhaps the second-to-last game of the season against Purdue and its first-year coach. Until Northwestern gets back to having consistent quarterback play annually, the Wildcats are up against it in the Big Ten.

My thoughts: Congrats, you did it Northwestern! The perfect, no-wins Big Ten slate. In all sincerity, it should be another brutal football season for Wildcat fans.

