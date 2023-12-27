247Sports shares Christmas wishlist for Iowa Hawkeyes

Christmas may have come and gone, but it’s still the holiday season. You might have thought that you received all of your presents under the tree, but for you Hawkeyes fans out there, 247Sports is pulling out a surprise.

Hidden away in the closet for the big reveal, Carter Bahns wrote his list of every top 25 college football team’s biggest Christmas wish after this season. For Iowa, it’s clear. All we want is a new OC.

Offensive coordinator upgrade: Iowa’s much-maligned offense could look different next season with coordinator Brian Ferentz leaving the program at the end of the 2023 campaign. The Hawkeyes seem unlikely to waver too far from their traditional philosophies, but hiring the right coordinator could make them more competitive with Big Ten frontrunners. – Bahns, 247Sports.

That’s all we want in Iowa City, a better play-caller and offensive scheme for the Hawkeyes. No more getting shutout by any opponent worth their salt.

It’s been a mighty struggle under Brian Ferentz, and finally, the University of Iowa has a chance to improve things. With Ferentz on his way out the door after this season finishes, Iowa can right the wrong. They have been given a clean slate and the opportunity to reinvent themselves.

That’s the dream for all Iowa fans. And, yes, we are allowed to dream. How many of you out there would give up a family member to have a modern style offense? Not a close family member such as a brother or sister, of course, but surely there’s probably a third cousin out there you’d offer up for scoring 30-plus points a game. No?

Knowing this team, the gift of a brand new and improved OC may be just a dream, though. They don’t want to stray away from their “traditional philosophies” on Iowa, which means being garbage on that side of the ball.

All signs seem to be pointing to former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst taking over the job, which… OK. Seems like the Badgers were in pretty much the same situation as Iowa when he was at the helm there, boasting a middling offense propped up by great defensive play.

I’ve heard fans say that the Badgers’ offense was much better when he was just offensive coordinator, but, come on, that was back in the days of guys like Montee Ball, James White, Scott Tolzien and Russell Wilson. That was a long-behind time ago.

Sure, maybe Paul Chryst can be improvement over Brian Ferentz, it really wouldn’t be that hard. Still, touting a big improvement and delivering with Paul Chryst feels like getting your first gaming console for Christmas this year and it being a Playstation 3.

