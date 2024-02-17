247Sports sets Michigan football over/under win total for 2024

Usually when a team wins a national championship, it gets a lot of hype for the next year. But for Michigan football, considering the personnel and staff turnover, as well as next year’s schedule, not everyone is optimistic about the Wolverines in 2024.

Not only did Jim Harbaugh leave and take a good portion of the defensive staff along with him, but quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum, the entire offensive line, and nickel back Mike Sainristil are all moving on — among others. With new head coach Sherrone Moore leading the charge, it will be a challenge for the maize and blue to reach the mountaintop again this upcoming season.

Yet, 247Sports’ Brad Crawford doesn’t expect a ton of drop off.

In his predictions of over/under for each Big Ten team in 2024, Crawford has set Michigan at 9.5. Certainly the schedule appears daunting with Texas, USC, and Oregon coming to town and road trip to Ohio State, but if Moore reloads and the new coaching staff can develop, there’s no reason to believe that Michigan will fall off precipitously.

A full game back of last year’s preseason win total at this time, losing several All-Big Ten stalwarts, All-Americans and Jim Harbaugh will do it, as well as adding Texas, USC and Oregon to the the schedule. That’s daunting for first-year coach Sherrone Moore, but the mentality won’t change in Ann Arbor. This team is built from the line of scrimmage out and that physicality mindset should carry the three-time defending conference champions to another top-tier finish in the conference. The defending national champions hold the nation’s longest winning streak entering the new season.

The biggest challenge for Moore will likely be determining who the next starting quarterback will be, and if that player is on the roster. While spring ball sets up to be a competition between Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal, and Davis Warren, Moore could evaluate and decide to dip into the transfer portal post-spring if there isn’t an obvious choice to lead the maize and blue.

