247Sports’ SEC and national rankings for Florida football’s roster

The 247Sports Team Talent Composite has been updated before the 2022 season officially begins, with the Florida Gators coming in as the No. 5 roster in the SEC and the No. 12 roster nationwide.

247Sports’ developed this metric as a way to determine who has the best overall roster in college football. The metric takes into account transfers, players dismissed from teams, and early departures, all based on a player’s ranking in high school.

Florida’s schedule has the Gators playing three teams ranked ahead of them in the 247Sports metric: Georgia (No. 2 SEC and nationally), Texas A&M (No. 3 SEC. and No. 4 nationally), and LSU (No. 4 SEC and No. 8 nationally). Season-opening opponent Utah comes in as the No. 6 team in the Pac-12 and the No. 33 team overall. This is despite Utah’s No. 8 ranking in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA poll and their No. 7 ranking in the AP poll.

The Utes will be traveling to Gainesville to play a night game in The Swamp, kicking off at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday night on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire