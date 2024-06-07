247Sports scouting report for UNC football commit Bryce Baker at Elite 11

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels’ football program continues to build future recruiting classes, hoping to land some top talent for program.

One prospect who is committed to North Carolina is four-star quarterback Bryce Baker. The pro-style quarterback committed to UNC back in June of 2023 and is one of the top players the Tar Heels have in the 2025 class.

Baker has seen a rise in his stock since committing to UNC and the latest is him being one of 11 quarterbacks to make the Elite 11 competition later this month in Los Angeles. Ahead of the event, 247Sports’ Chance Linton broke down each quarterback including a scouting report for the players.

Here is what Linton had to say about Baker:

Abbreviated scouting report: “Mobile signal caller with a muscled-up build that will throw his wide receivers open. Owns a compact release and can create some torque with his upper half. Can be a bit streaky at times as a passer, but has some impressive long balls on the junior spray chart. Really excels at attacking the back corner of the end zone when down in the red zone. Lower-body twitch allows him to escape pressure and extend plays.” — Ivins

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Baker is ranked as the No. 239th player nationally, No. 20 quarterback, and No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

