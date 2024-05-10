247Sports says Rutgers basketball’s Ace Bailey ‘has the highest upside in the class’

Ace Bailey was in serious contention to be the top player in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports. The Rutgers basketball commit is expected on campus this summer.

A five-star forward, Bailey is the No. 1 player in the nation in the USA TODAY High School Sports rankings. He is the highest-ranked recruit in Rutgers basketball history.

In this week’s final rankings for the class of 2024, Duke commit Cooper Flagg was ranked No. 1 in the nation. Bailey was ranked second with his future Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper, a five-star guard, rounding out the top three.

Flagg, Bailey and Harper all recently played in the McDonald’s All-American Game. Harper was the game’s Co-MVP.

Bailey, who showed off not just his athleticism but some elite range this past season for McEachern (Powder Springs, Georgia), had a legitimate case to be the nation’s top-ranked recruit.

In writing for 247Sports, director of scouting Adam Finkelstein praised the growth of Bailey:

“As for Bailey, he’s improved at such a rapid rate. In the process, he’s shown flashes of true stardom this year with his combination of wing size, athleticism and tough shot-making ability. As a result, he could actually have the highest upside in the class if everything goes right for him.”

Finkelstein did caution that Bailey will need to continue rounding out his game, especially his shot selection.

Rutgers has a top-10 recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports. It features four total players ranked in the top 150 nationally.

