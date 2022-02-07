247Sports says Nicholas Singleton will have immediate impact at Penn State

The Penn State Class of 2022 was mostly locked up during the early signing period, but the finishing touches have been put into place in the past week with some late additions to help out the offensive line through the typical recruiting process as well as the transfer portal. But the top stars of the recruiting class hopped on board with the Nittany Lions during the early signing period, including the nation’s top running back prospect right in the state commonwealth of Pennsylvania with Nicholas Singleton. Expectations are high for Singleton, and it may not be very long before he works himself into a key role in the Penn State offense.

And according to 247Sports, Penn State fans can probably expect to see the impact of Singleton in the offense right away this upcoming fall. Singleton was highlighted in 247Sports’ All-Impact Team for 2022, which highlights some of the top players in the most recent recruiting class that are most likely to jump right into a key role with their school. That doesn’t always mean that player is the best in the country and recruiting class at their specific position. Instead, it is a reflection on what players are jumping into key roles early on and expected to thrive.

In the case of Singleton, he is the best running back in the country, and he already has been recognized as the top high school football player and the top offensive player in the country. And given Penn State’s lack of a lethal running attack in 2021, it is easy to suggest Singleton could be stepping right into a pivotal role in the offense in Happy Valley.

Here is what 247Sports had to say about Singleton;

Nobody produced running backs better in the late-2010s than Penn State. From Saquon Barkley to Miles Sanders to Journey Brown, the Nittany Lions were loaded. But they have struggled to find a workhorse back since Brown’s sudden medical retirement. Penn State averaged just three yards per carry as a team in 2020, and its lead trio 2021 trio (3.97 ypc) did not fare much better. Singleton addresses that need immediately. The No. 1 back in the Top247 is as ready-to-contribute as they come. He’s got a college-ready frame (6-foot, 210 pounds) with legitimate track speed, above-average athleticism and proven production (12.4 ypc as a HS senior). Don’t be shocked if Singleton ends up starting from the jump.

We’ll still have to see just how quickly head coach James Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich feel comfortable putting the offense in the hands of Singleton this fall, or whether or not Keyvone Lee can prove he should still be the leading option on a regular basis.

