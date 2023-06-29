247Sports reveals first 2023 Big Ten bowl projections

With summer in full force, the final set of preseason predictions are rolling out across the country.

247Sports’ Brad Crawford isn’t missing out on the opportunity of penning 2023 college football season predictions to remember or predictions to be hauntingly forgotten.

Recently, Hawkeyes Wire ran down 247Sports’ breakdown of the Big Ten’s projected order of finish and final records picks for every league member. With those predictions, we also get a look at the first batch of preseason bowl projections.

I know, I know. It’s way too early for these! I hear your complaints already, and I do get it. But how else could the nation get their predictions horribly wrong if we didn’t start now?

Without further ado, here’s 247Sports’ Big Ten summer bowl projections courtesy of Brad Crawford.

Gasparilla Bowl

Gasparilla Bowl: Nebraska vs. Mississippi State

Nebraska’s all-time bowl appearances: 53

Nebraska’s all-time bowl record: 26-27

Last bowl game: 2016 Music City Bowl — 38-24, loss vs. Tennessee

My thoughts: For a program that hasn’t taken part in a bowl game dating back to 2016, it would be a good start to the Matt Rhule era if he manages to direct this group back into the postseason.

Quick Lane Bowl

Quick Lane Bowl: Purdue vs. Western Michigan

Purdue’s all-time bowl appearances: 21

Purdue’s all-time bowl record: 11-10

Last bowl game: 2023 Citrus Bowl — 63-7, loss vs. LSU

My thoughts: Like Matt Rhule, it would be a great start to the Ryan Walters era if the Boilermakers can end Year 1 with a bowl trip. Unlike Nebraska, Purdue actually won the Big Ten West last season, so it wouldn’t be as earth-shattering nationally. That said, it might be just as difficult.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Michigan State’s all-time bowl appearances: 30

Michigan State’s all-time bowl record: 14-16

Last bowl game: 2021 Peach Bowl — 31-21, win vs. Pittsburgh

My thoughts: Until there’s more information on how good or bad Noah Kim is at quarterback, really any result that winds up with the Spartans in a bowl game isn’t all bad from where we’re currently sitting.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Illinois vs. Pittsburgh

Illinois’ all-time bowl appearances: 20

Illinois’ all-time bowl record: 8-12

Last bowl game: 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl — 19-10, loss vs. Mississippi State

My thoughts: Luke Altmyer should be a nice replacement for Tommy DeVito. How will the Illini replace all of those defensive stars? I don’t have a great read on what to expect from Illinois in 2023 and that makes this team sort of exciting to find out heading in.

Music City Bowl

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Arkansas

All-time bowl appearances: 29

All-time bowl record: 13-14-2

Last bowl game: 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl — 16-12, win vs. N.C. State

My thoughts: If Taulia Tagovailoa can lead Maryland to nine wins in 2023, he has to go down as one of the all-time Terp greats alongside Boomer Esiason and Frank Reich. He’s probably there already, but this would be a nice finishing touch.

Citrus Bowl

Citrus Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

Wisconsin’s all-time bowl appearances: 34

Wisconsin’s all-time bowl record: 19-15

Last bowl game: 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl — 24-17, win vs. Oklahoma State

My thoughts: There’s a lot of expectations from the national media surrounding Luke Fickell and how quickly he and quarterback Tanner Mordecai can combine to transfer Wisconsin’s offense. Phil Longo is the Badgers’ new offensive coordinator after his last stop at North Carolina. A Citrus Bowl appearance and West championship would be a terrific start in Madison.

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

ReliaQuest Bowl: Minnesota vs. South Carolina

Minnesota’s all-time bowl appearances: 23

Minnesota’s all-time bowl record: 11-12

Last bowl game: 2022 Pinstripe Bowl — 28-20, win vs. Syracuse

My thoughts: Like everyone else, I’m ready to see Athan Kaliakmanis really take the reins of this thing at Minnesota. Can he and P.J. Fleck combine to capture the last season of the West?

Orange Bowl

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Orange Bowl: Penn State vs. Florida State

Penn State’s all-time bowl appearances: 52

Penn State’s all-time bowl record: 31-19-2

Last bowl: 2023 Rose Bowl — 35-21, win vs. Utah

My thoughts: Enter the five star! Is Drew Allar the truth for the Nittany Lions? Can the team collectively close the gap on Michigan and Ohio State? This is probably a safe hedge by Crawford. Yeah, Penn State is going to be very good, but, no, Penn State isn’t headed to the College Football Playoff.

Sugar Bowl

Sugar Bowl: Michigan vs. Georgia

Michigan’s all-time bowl appearances: 50

Michigan’s all-time bowl record: 21-29

Last bowl: 2022 Fiesta Bowl — 51-45, loss vs. TCU

My thoughts: Why not just face the beast you’re looking to slay right away right? At the very least, this would mark a third straight College Football Playoff berth for the Wolverines.

In the second season with J.J. McCarthy under center and after back-to-back trips to the CFP, this just feels like the season that’s ripe for Michigan to break through and win the whole thing if they’re actually going to under Jim Harbaugh.

Rose Bowl

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Texas

Ohio State all-time bowl appearances: 54

Ohio State all-time bowl record: 26-28

Last bowl: 2022 Peach Bowl – 42-41, loss vs. Georgia

My thoughts: Don’t look now, but Texas is actually all the way back if this prediction comes to fruition. For Ohio State, if they get the Longhorns on this stage, you have to advance back to the CFP national championship game. The Buckeyes have been there and done that and Texas is the wide-eyed newcomer. This would be a box office behemoth. Ohio State certainly has the skill talent to get here. Let’s see what the quarterback play looks like.

Pinstripe Bowl

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pinstripe Bowl: Iowa vs. Duke

All-time bowl appearances: 35

All-time bowl record: 18-16-1

Last bowl game: 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl — 21-0, win vs. Kentucky

My thoughts: At long last, the write-up you’ve been waiting for! Okay, this isn’t the New Year’s Six bowl we’re all hoping the Iowa Hawkeyes are capable of. A bowl game against Duke doesn’t really do much either.

Can we at least interest Hawkeye fans in a trip to New York City? Outside of that, this is a dud of a prediction. Thanks for nothing, Brad Crawford. Here’s to hoping that 2023 is full of more than a Yankee Stadium trip versus the Blue Devils.

