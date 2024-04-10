247Sports reveals biggest transfer portal needs for UNC

Last year, the North Carolina Tar Heels were able to find success in the transfer portal after seeing a mass exodus. Hubert Davis and his staff were able to land two starters in Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan plus a few key role players.

And it looks like this year the Tar Heels will need to find success in there as well.

With Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan out of eligibility, the Tar Heels will have to replace two starters. They could have to replace four as RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram face some tough decisions with the NBA. If both leave, it would create two more holes.

247Sports Released their biggest needs for each team in the Power 5 including the Tar Heels. Here is what they had to say about UNC’s biggest needs in the transfer portal:

Priority : Veteran shooter and an impact big man | Cormac Ryan is for sure gone and RJ Davis could opt to chase his professional dreams, so UNC will likely need to hit the portal for an experienced shooter who can shoot the cover off it and add some grey hairs to a young backcourt. UNC’s backcourt picture could feature Seth Trimble, Elliot Cadeau, Drake Powell and Ian Jackson who all have various forms of shooting questions/concerns. A lot of Carolina’s portal decisions will hinge on what Davis does. Return for a fifth season or leave UNC for professional options?

Don’t overlook: Armando Bacot is gone, and UNC is expected to do some work on the big man market. But Harrison Ingram’s stay-or-go decision will have a big impact on what UNC’s game plan is in the wings department. Belmont transfer Cade Tyson would make too much sense if Ingram goes pro.

It will be critical for the Tar Heels to address these needs if they want to find success next season. But easier said than done. It will certainly help if the Tar Heels get RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram back, but they will need to prepare for the worst just in case.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire