247Sports reports Deion Sanders in talks with Colorado, South Florida: Social media reacts

Deion Sanders becoming the next head football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes may be a long shot, but the rumors and reports have intensified in recent days.

On Monday, 247Sports college football analyst Carl Reed reported that Deion Sanders is in talks with both Colorado and South Florida for their vacant head jobs. Sanders is arguably the hottest name on the market right now as along with being an NFL great, he’s in the midst of an undefeated season at Jackson State.

The overall vibe from Buff Nation could best be described as cautiously optimistic. Here’s how social media reacted to the news:

He's a home run to me bc he's the ultimate winner. Old school disciplinarian on going to class, conduct, even dress code. He wants only players & coaches around him who love the game & want achieve excellence in life. Putting these things together makes him the total package. 2/2 https://t.co/HSFODeTfJG — buffnik (@buffnik) November 21, 2022

Here’s a blank check @RickGeorgeCU . Put whatever amount of $$ Coach Prime wants pic.twitter.com/K2crbjgu4x — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) November 21, 2022

Coach Prime at USF would legit be dope. Colorado would be an uphill battle. https://t.co/rHDXAMOHLo — UGA NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (@IOnlySayFacts) November 21, 2022

if Prime Comes to Colorado He about to Rule the PAC12 lol https://t.co/FoLDGQVWba — BILL.ENA 🇦🇸 (@ENA_BILLE) November 21, 2022

If the rumors are true that Deion Sanders is in talks with South Florida and Colorado about their head coaching positions, #WVU would be crazy not to do the same. pic.twitter.com/SGqJR24Gd6 — The Voice of Morgantown (@voicemorgantown) November 21, 2022

Deion Sanders comes to Colorado…Colorado gonna beat Bama in the national championship game 37-3 — kev is having his 324th joker origin story in '22 (@JustKevooo) November 21, 2022

Sign me up for Deion Sanders at Colorado https://t.co/bOMuFUWoFC — Ray Jr (@RaymondLucasJr) November 21, 2022

Deion to Colorado would be hilariously great. https://t.co/v4ZljMSuCu — CARDS KEEP WINNIN (@VilleSportslive) November 21, 2022

Holy hell wouldn’t it be dope if Deion Sanders came and coached Colorado? I’m obviously an SC fan but living in Colorado that’s something I wouldn’t mind seeing! — DJ Lynch (@PilotTimJones) November 21, 2022

Deion isn’t leaving those kids at Jackson State for Colorado or South Florida. Ain’t no way #CoachPrime https://t.co/M0OBbju3mN — Raider Nation (@ZackPostal) November 21, 2022

Colorado would become a POWER HOUSE with Deion as head coach. In fact… any team would become a power house.! https://t.co/DCqQn2eCWK — Hayden Wheatley (@WheatleyHayden) November 21, 2022

colorado has no chance with how much deion hates the cold 😂 https://t.co/wyo4FEEzjL — jordan clarkson’s chai (@utesjazzfins) November 21, 2022

I’m not surprised Deion isn’t talking to Auburn, but I am surprised about Colorado. I figured South Florida was given for him. — James Sawyer (@jhall_1906) November 21, 2022

Man Deion at Colorado? Colorado has such a beautiful campus. Plus that’s a pro sports town so all the heat won’t be on Deion necessarily. Plus he can go recruit in both Cali, Texas and Midwest? Plus recruits would go play for Deion. It could work. — JuJu (@JuJu_Da_Gamer) November 21, 2022

Deion Sanders coaching at Colorado wouldn’t make sense unless he believes he could get a better job from coaching at Colorado. Deion Sanders coaching at South Florida could be highly problematic for a lot of P5 programs who recruit in Florida. — John Hood (@TheJohnHood) November 21, 2022

The Deion Sanders coaching rumors of him “talking” to South Florida & Colorado are real-ish…uh oh… — Retired Drug War Veteran (@JayBigs) November 21, 2022

Please come to Colorado please please please PLEASE COME TO COLORADO!!! Name your price, Deion!! PLEASE COME TO COLORADO WE NEED THIS BAAAAAAAAD https://t.co/SQ61FZoNSn — C.W Mauldin (@cwmauldin00) November 21, 2022

My position is that the Colorado Rockies will win the World Series sooner than Deion Sanders coaches at Colorado — Mark (@swimtoshorey) November 21, 2022

Apparently Deion interviewed at Colorado State last year?! I don’t know why but guess the guy wouldn’t mind an FBS job in Colorado. Would think South Florida gig makes more sense being as it’s closer to his home/current recruiting bases. https://t.co/ceshKde3Bt — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) November 21, 2022

deion at colorado just as $c and ucla are leaving would be funny. figure out how to beat oregon and/or utah, he'd own the conference quick. pac-12 commish would probably give him an equity stake in the conference 😭😭 — DT3 (@dabigjoker) November 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire