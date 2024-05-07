247Sports Recruiting Analyst shares praise for MSU QB commit Leo Hannan

A future Spartan turned some heads this past weekend at a notable recruiting event.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports listed Michigan State quarterback commit Leo Hannan as one of his top performers at the Las Vegas regional Elite 11 event this weekend. Hannan is a three-star prospect in the 2025 class, but could see his stock rising after this strong showing.

Here’s a bit of what Biggins had to say about Hannan after the event:

“He threw with really nice touch, especially on some of the deeper throws and has a nice all around feel for the position.”

Additionally, here is a clip from the event that Biggins tweeted on Sunday:

Anaheim (Calif) Servite QB and #MichiganState commit Leo Hannan having strong workout pic.twitter.com/FpcUHaXY0K — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 5, 2024

Hannan ranks as the No. 22 quarterback in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He committed to Michigan State last month over offers from Arizona, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Pitt, Virginia and Washington.

Click on the post below to read more from Biggins on Hannan:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire