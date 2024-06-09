247Sports ranks Wisconsin football’s net 2024 transfer portal haul

Wisconsin football’s 2024 transfer portal cycle — including both incoming and outgoing transfers — was ranked No. 9 in the Big Ten by 247Sports.

The Badgers welcomed in 16 transfers with an average rating of 88.29, and saw 23 players depart. That led to a 2.44 overall ‘net rating gain’ according to the recruiting service.

The Badgers fell behind Ohio State at 5.62, Purdue at 5.07, Nebraska at 3.89, Iowa at 3.57, Oregon at 3.4, Illinois at 2.78, Penn State at 2.72 and Minnesota at 2.55.

More context is obviously necessary, as each team’s incoming and outgoing transfers are often more significant than a number can represent. For example, Wisconsin lost several starters and key contributors from the 2023 team (WR Chimere Dike, WR Skyler Bell, DL Gio Paez). But the program is in the process of turning over the wide receiver room and is well-equipped to deal with the departures. There’s that, and there’s the highly-ranked backups who haven’t lived up to their recruiting ranking (five-star OT Nolan Rucci, four-star QB Nick Evers).

Meanwhile, nearly every incoming transfer is set to start or play a significant role for the 2024 Badgers.

It’s clear that Wisconsin’s portal haul does not compare to Ohio State landing stars S Caleb Downs and RB Quinshon Judkins, or Oregon landing top QB Dillon Gabriel. But in terms of 2024 impact, it should finish higher than No. 9 in the Big Ten.

