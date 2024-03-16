247Sports ranks Texas running back room No. 9 in the country

The Texas running back room is set to thrive in 2024. One college football writer has it as one of the 10 best running back rooms in the nation.

247Sports’ Conner Bahns ranks the Texas ball carrying unit No. 9 in the country. He provided the following justification for their high ranking for the upcoming season

“Former No. 1 running back recruit CJ Baxter has superstar potential entering his second year of college football. He took the back seat to Jonathon Brooks last season but still strung together a nice freshman campaign, particularly down the stretch when he contributed touchdowns in some of Texas’ biggest games. His supporting cast at the ballcarrier spot is quite talented, too, with returning depth piece Jaydon Blue set to serve as a second option and incoming four-star prospect Jerrick Gibson offering a potential instant impact.”

Not mentioned were Christian Clark and Tre Wisner who could certainly make an impact for the Texas offense. Albeit, its the trio of Cedric Baxter Jr., Jaydon Blue and Jerrick Gibson that could become the best three-headed monster in college football.

There might not be a Doak Walker Award candidate among them for the 2024 season, although we didn’t view Jonathon Brooks as that before his breakout campaign last year. Even so, the tandem should be one of the more productive groups in the country.

College football’s best running back rooms entering 2024 spring practice.https://t.co/I7fZP1BUE3 pic.twitter.com/rzWmHJcxJL — Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) March 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire