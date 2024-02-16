247Sports ranks Texas No. 1 for best QB-WR duo in college football

It’s no secret that Texas will field one of the top offenses in college football for the 2024 season.

Many expected the Longhorns to take a dip in production with starting wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell departing for the NFL. On top of that, starting running back Jonathon Brooks also took his talents to the professional level.

However, head coach Steve Sarkisian added several immediate impact players via the transfer portal this offseason. The offensive portal haul is led by former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond. He’s expected to become Texas’ No. 1 target this season, with players like Johntay Cook, Matthew Golden and Silas Bolden competing alongside him.

With the loaded transfer portal haul this offseason, the sky is the limit for how good Texas’ offense could be in 2024. 247Sports agrees, recently ranking the Longhorns with the best quarterback-wide receiver duo in the nation.

Here’s a look at Carter Bahn’s top 10 QB-WR duos in college football for the 2024 season.

Oklahoma

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

QB: Jackson Arnold

WR: Nic Anderson

Ohio State

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

QB: Will Howard

WR: Emeka Egbuka

Ole Miss

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

QB: Jaxson Dart

WR: Tre Harris

Colorado

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

QB: Shedeur Sanders

WR: Travis Hunter

Missouri

The Columbus Dispatch

QB: Brady Cook

WR: Luther Burden III

Georgia

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

QB: Carson Beck

WR: Dominic Lovett

Miami

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

QB: Cameron Ward

WR: Xavier Restrepo

Arizona

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

QB: Noah Fifita

WR: Tetairoa McMillan

Oregon

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

QB: Dillon Gabriel

WR: Tez Johnson

Texas

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

QB: Quinn Ewers

WR: Isaiah Bond

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire