247Sports ranks Texas No. 1 for best QB-WR duo in college football
It’s no secret that Texas will field one of the top offenses in college football for the 2024 season.
Many expected the Longhorns to take a dip in production with starting wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell departing for the NFL. On top of that, starting running back Jonathon Brooks also took his talents to the professional level.
However, head coach Steve Sarkisian added several immediate impact players via the transfer portal this offseason. The offensive portal haul is led by former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond. He’s expected to become Texas’ No. 1 target this season, with players like Johntay Cook, Matthew Golden and Silas Bolden competing alongside him.
With the loaded transfer portal haul this offseason, the sky is the limit for how good Texas’ offense could be in 2024. 247Sports agrees, recently ranking the Longhorns with the best quarterback-wide receiver duo in the nation.
Here’s a look at Carter Bahn’s top 10 QB-WR duos in college football for the 2024 season.
Oklahoma
QB: Jackson Arnold
WR: Nic Anderson
Ohio State
QB: Will Howard
WR: Emeka Egbuka
Ole Miss
QB: Jaxson Dart
WR: Tre Harris
Colorado
QB: Shedeur Sanders
WR: Travis Hunter
Missouri
QB: Brady Cook
WR: Luther Burden III
Georgia
QB: Carson Beck
WR: Dominic Lovett
Miami
QB: Cameron Ward
WR: Xavier Restrepo
Arizona
QB: Noah Fifita
Oregon
QB: Dillon Gabriel
WR: Tez Johnson
Texas
QB: Quinn Ewers
WR: Isaiah Bond