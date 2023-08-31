247Sports ranks Texas A&M as one of the 10 most talented teams in college football

Week one of the 2023 college football season begins on Thursday night, as Florida hits the road to face Utah for their highly anticipated rematch after the then Anthony Richardson-led Gators downed the Utes in prime time last season, while Texas A&M is set to embark on their pivotal 2023 rebound campaign, starting against New Mexico inside Kyle Field on Saturday night.

From a talent perspective, the Aggies are one of the richest programs in the country, as a bulk of their historic 2022 recruiting class will return for the respective sophomore seasons after enduring a “baptism by fire” roller-coaster ride in 2022 led by the return of starting quarterback Conner Weigman, and star wide receiver Evan Stewart.

Not to discount the Aggies’ 2023 recruiting class, where three notable freshmen such as offensive tackle Chase Bisontis, running back Reuben Owens, and cornerback Jayvon Thomas, are slated to receive a ton of snaps in 2023, while Thomas may have solidified the starting spot opposite junior cornerback Tyreek Chappell.

Experience-wise, several key veterans, including Ainias Smith (WR), Demani Richardson (S), McKinnley Jackson (DL), and Layden Robinson (OG), return as proven leaders on the field, especially in the locker room where such voices consistently lacked last season.

On Wednesday, 247Sports revealed their Top 10 program list based on their Team Talent Composite rankings model, compiling the most talented programs in the country based on a points scale, and described as:

“A metric that examines and ranks every FBS team — accounting for transfers, dismissals and other early departures — based on how their players were rated in high school.”

Four current SEC programs, including Texas A&M, and two future members unsurprisingly made the list, while four other blue blood programs finished out the rankings. Where did the Aggies land? Here are the complete Top 10 rankings.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to members of the media during the 2023 Oregon Football Media Day Monday, July 31, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

85 commitments

Five five-stars, 48 four-stars, 32 three-stars

Total points: 874.74

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables speaks during a media day for the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) football team in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

85 commitments

Three five-stars, 48 four-stars, 32 three-stars

Total points: 884.97

83 commitments

Six five-stars, 39 four-stars, 34 three-stars

Total points: 896.41

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Monday, July 17, 2023.

80 commitments

Seven five-stars. 35 four-stars, 36 three-stars

Total points: 899.31

Longhorns football head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to members of the press ahead of the 2023 football season on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

85 commitments

Nine five-stars, 47 four-stars, 27 three-stars

Total points: 913.24

Clemson Tigers

83 commitments

Seven five-stars, 49 four-stars, 26 three-stars

Total points: 917.88

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher addresses the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Monday, July 17, 2023.

80 commitments

Ten five-stars, 42 four-stars, 25 three-stars

Total points: 925.92

August 2, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks with the media during a pre-training camp news conference August 2, 2023 in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center

85 commitments

Ten five-stars, 63 four-stars, twelve three-stars

Total points: 974.79

Georgia coach Kirby Smart speaks to the media on the eve of the start of fall football camp in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

85 commitments

Thirteen five-stars, 52 four-stars, 20 three-stars

Total points: 977.87

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban speaks to members of the media Sunday, August 6, 2023.

84 commitments

18 five-stars, 56 four-stars, ten three-stars

Total points: 1,015.43

