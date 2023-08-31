247Sports ranks Texas A&M as one of the 10 most talented teams in college football
Week one of the 2023 college football season begins on Thursday night, as Florida hits the road to face Utah for their highly anticipated rematch after the then Anthony Richardson-led Gators downed the Utes in prime time last season, while Texas A&M is set to embark on their pivotal 2023 rebound campaign, starting against New Mexico inside Kyle Field on Saturday night.
From a talent perspective, the Aggies are one of the richest programs in the country, as a bulk of their historic 2022 recruiting class will return for the respective sophomore seasons after enduring a “baptism by fire” roller-coaster ride in 2022 led by the return of starting quarterback Conner Weigman, and star wide receiver Evan Stewart.
Not to discount the Aggies’ 2023 recruiting class, where three notable freshmen such as offensive tackle Chase Bisontis, running back Reuben Owens, and cornerback Jayvon Thomas, are slated to receive a ton of snaps in 2023, while Thomas may have solidified the starting spot opposite junior cornerback Tyreek Chappell.
Experience-wise, several key veterans, including Ainias Smith (WR), Demani Richardson (S), McKinnley Jackson (DL), and Layden Robinson (OG), return as proven leaders on the field, especially in the locker room where such voices consistently lacked last season.
On Wednesday, 247Sports revealed their Top 10 program list based on their Team Talent Composite rankings model, compiling the most talented programs in the country based on a points scale, and described as:
“A metric that examines and ranks every FBS team — accounting for transfers, dismissals and other early departures — based on how their players were rated in high school.”
Four current SEC programs, including Texas A&M, and two future members unsurprisingly made the list, while four other blue blood programs finished out the rankings. Where did the Aggies land? Here are the complete Top 10 rankings.
Oregon Ducks
85 commitments
Five five-stars, 48 four-stars, 32 three-stars
Total points: 874.74
Oklahoma Sooners
85 commitments
Three five-stars, 48 four-stars, 32 three-stars
Total points: 884.97
USC Trojans
83 commitments
Six five-stars, 39 four-stars, 34 three-stars
Total points: 896.41
LSU Tigers
80 commitments
Seven five-stars. 35 four-stars, 36 three-stars
Total points: 899.31
Texas Longhorns
85 commitments
Nine five-stars, 47 four-stars, 27 three-stars
Total points: 913.24
Clemson Tigers
83 commitments
Seven five-stars, 49 four-stars, 26 three-stars
Total points: 917.88
Texas A&M Aggies
80 commitments
Ten five-stars, 42 four-stars, 25 three-stars
Total points: 925.92
Ohio State Buckeyes
85 commitments
Ten five-stars, 63 four-stars, twelve three-stars
Total points: 974.79
Georgia Bulldogs
85 commitments
Thirteen five-stars, 52 four-stars, 20 three-stars
Total points: 977.87
Alabama Crimson Tide
84 commitments
18 five-stars, 56 four-stars, ten three-stars
Total points: 1,015.43
