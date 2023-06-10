247Sports ranks Texas among Top 10 offensive lines in the nation

If you’re looking for substance to latch onto with the 2023 Texas football team look no further than the offensive line. For the first time in recent memory the team can count on reliable play up front.

Grant Hughes of 247Sports took notice of the unit ranking the Longhorns in the Top 10 of his best offensive line groups in the nation. The ranking is believable given what the team returns.

Veteran center Jake Majors and right tackle Christian Jones made significant strides last season. After struggling through their first few seasons in Austin, both players were dependable and at times excellent up front.

The team had several calf-sized linemen that you can expect will develop into full grown Longhorns. Left tackle Kelvin Banks was not one of those players as he looked like a man among boys even as a freshman.

Hayden Conner and Cole Hutson played well for the team at guard rounding out one of the best pass blocking units in the country last season. All five starters return for the team.

Here’s a look at Hughes’ top offensive lines in college football.

Utah Utes

It only makes sense that the team built on grit and physicality is viewed as having one of the best lines in the country. The unit may need to step up with starting quarterback Cam Rising working back to health.

Kansas State gets deserving respect here after returning a veteran laden offensive line unit led by Cooper Beebe. This group could create problems for Big 12 defenses.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State loses its veteran starting quarterback in Sean Clifford, but having a strong line certainly helps. Look for the team to continue winning this season.

Offensive line has been an area of strength for LSU head coach Brian Kelly dating back to his time at Notre Dame. If the unit is as good as Hughes projects, the Tigers will be dangerous in 2023.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Speaking of Notre Dame, the Irish have a strong case to be made as the Offensive Line U of the last decade. The Midwest powerhouse appears to be continuing that trend.

Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State broke out last season capping a terrific year with a blowout bowl win over Florida. Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagelelei appears to have made a wise choice given the line he will have in front of him.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama has consistently recruited and developed offensive linemen for several seasons. Look for the team to have a stronger group than last season in 2023.

Is that Texas offensive line really this good? Yes, it is this good. The team returns arguably the two best tackles in the Big 12 conference for the 2023 season in Kelvin Banks and Christian Jones. They’ll need to perform well to help the team reach its ceiling.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia’s dominance begins in the trenches for the past several seasons. Expect more great play for the Bulldogs up front.

Michigan Wolverines

Despite recent changes to his offense, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh still believes in physicality up front. His line could help the team back to a third consecutive College Football Playoff berth.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire