247Sports ranks Texas’ 2022 OL class the best of the last five years

The 2022 freshman offensive line class Texas signed is in elite company.

Based on 247Sports’ recruiting ratings, offensive line coach Kyle Flood boasts the best offensive line class in the last five recruiting cycles. In doing so, he began to rebuild the most significant deficiency on the roster.

At the end of Tom Herman’s head coaching tenure on the Forty Acres, he and offensive line coach Herb Hand seemingly had to beg three-star lineman to choose the Longhorns. As the culture eroded and Herman’s time in Austin drew to a close, three-star targets opted against signing with Texas.

In one offseason, Texas drastically improved its fortunes on the recruiting trail. Kyle Flood signed seven lineman in his first class, half the total that Herman reeled in during his four years with the program (14). His class ranks ahead of top classes from Alabama and Georgia over the last five seasons.

The top Oline classes of the past 5 cycles (per 247Sports) 1. 2022 Texas (7 signees): 151.09 OL score 2. 2020 UGA (6 signees): 135.77 OL score 3. 2021 Bama (5 signees): 125.94 OL score 4. 2019 Bama (5 signees): 122.96 OL score 5. 2018 UGA (5 signees): 120.49 OL score — Saturday Gameday (@SaturdayGameday) July 9, 2022

With Texas now recruiting seemingly every offensive position at a high level, Steve Sarkisian could have one of the better offenses in the country over the next few seasons.