247Sports ranks rivalry between Texas, OU among heated rivalries

The Red River game is one of the best rivalries in sports.

Those on either side of the rivalry view the blue blood football matchup in the Cotton Bowl as a highlight of the year. What makes the rivalry a spectacle is the passion each fanbase brings to the game.

247Sports’ Brad Crawford ranked the matchup among his top most heated rivalries in college sports. Crawford ranks it No. 5 on his list behind Ohio State vs. Michigan, Alabama vs. Auburn, Army vs. Navy and a basketball matchup between Duke and North Carolina.

Those who have sat on either side of the Cotton Bowl might view it as a more intense rivalry than three of the above four matchups. Outside of Michigan and Ohio State, there’s perhaps no more intense disdain than there is between the teams wearing burnt orange and crimson.

Red River could gain more acclaim as it heads to the SEC in 2024.

