247Sports ranks Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims as the No. 6 returning wide receiver

247Sports’ Nick Kosko ranked his top-10 returning wide receivers and Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims checked in at No. 6 on Kosko’s list for the 2022 college football season.

The Top 10 returning wide receivers for the 2022 season 👀 Who should be higher? 🤔 📰 https://t.co/EebkmUNmVs pic.twitter.com/HAp6K1QvjK — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 17, 2022

Here’s what Kosko wrote about Mims.

Mims did more with less last season, upping his yards-per-catch numbers by nearly six yards from his freshman year in 2020. He has a different quarterback in 2022 with Dillon Gabriel or freshman Nick Evers. Either way, Mims is one of the best wide receivers in the Big 12 and could develop into a top-tier NFL Draft prospect this season. As a member of the Class of 2020, Mims was a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 26 overall prospect in Texas, the No. 29 wide receiver prospect in the class and the No. 168 overall prospect in the class. – Kosko, 247Sports.

Mims has registered 1,315 receiving yards and 14 touchdown grabs in his two seasons with Oklahoma. The 5-foot-11, 177 pound receiver led the Sooners in receiving yardage each of the past two seasons with 610 and 705 yards during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, respectively.

With starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel at the trigger and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby calling the shots, Mims is positioned for perhaps his biggest season. In Lebby’s offenses each of the past two seasons at Ole Miss, the Rebels’ leading receivers were featured prominently.

In 2020, Elijah Moore caught 86 passes for 1,193 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches. Then, in 2021, Dontario Drummond hauled in 76 grabs for 1,028 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions.

“Again, to me, having Dillon, that’s a huge piece of it. What we’re trying to do is, we want to find ways to get them the install right in pre-spring, spring, summer and then fall camp. I feel like if they’re going to get it four times before we ever step on the field against UTEP mentally, then we’re going to be in a really good spot, so we’re going to be able to get that done and be in a good place once we get rolling,” Lebby said of the offensive install at Oklahoma on national signing day.

Story continues

Kosko’s full top-10 receivers list looked like this: USC’s Mario Williams at No. 10, Maryland’s Dontay Demus Jr. at No. 9, Alabama’s Jermaine Burton at No. 8, Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman at No. 7, Mims at No. 6, LSU’s Kayshon Boutte at No. 5, North Carolina’s Josh Downs at No. 4, Texas’ Xavier Worthy at No. 3, Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison at No. 2 and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 1.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List