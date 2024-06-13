247Sports ranks Iowa football’s skill positions among Big Ten’s bottom third

How much the Iowa offense can improve will go a long way in determining the heights that the Hawkeyes reach in 2024.

With new offensive coordinator Tim Lester taking over the reins, there’s optimism that some form of change could reach Iowa City this coming college football season.

The Hawkeyes’ offensive line brings back six players—senior Connor Colby, junior Gennings Dunker, senior Logan Jones, senior Mason Richman, graduate Nick DeJong and junior Beau Stephens—with starting experience.

So much of Iowa’s offensive success or lack thereof will hinge upon that group’s ability to resemble past standout Hawkeye offensive lines.

Still, there has to be a signal-caller and playmakers that can do things with the football in their hands.

Until proven otherwise, 247Sports isn’t thinking particularly fondly of the Hawkeyes’ collective skill talent. In its power ranking of the league’s skill talent, Iowa checks in at No. 15.

The Iowa offense hit rock bottom last season when it averaged slightly more than 15 points per game. The Hawkeyes have a glimmer of hope with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Tim Lester from Western Michigan, and he aims to lift the unit from the depths of the FBS ranks. That should not be too difficult if McNamara can stay healthy at quarterback, but there is still a significant lack of talent at receiver. And Iowa does not have a proven stud tight end like previous seasons, although Lachey could be depending on how he looks in a return from injury. The Hawkeyes could be heavily reliant on Johnson and Williams at running back again in 2024. – Cody Nagel, 247Sports.

For its breakdown of the Hawkeyes’ skill talent personnel, 247Sports included quarterbacks Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan, running backs Kaleb Johnson and Leshon Williams, wide receivers Seth Anderson and Kaleb Brown and tight ends Luke Lachey and Addison Ostrenga.

Concerns over Iowa’s collective skill talent is fair. After all, it’s an offense that was last nationally in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense (234.6 yards per game) and second-to-last nationally in scoring offense (15.4 points per game) last season. The Hawkeyes ranked 130th in passing offense (118.6 yards per game) and 109th in rushing offense (115.9 rushing yards per game) in 2023.

It’s worth pointing out that graduate quarterback Cade McNamara only played in five games last season and tight ends Luke Lachey and Erick All were each eventually lost for the season. McNamara also appeared hampered by a lingering quad injury before suffering a season-ending ACL injury to his left knee that abruptly ended his 2023 season.

Depth at wide receiver past juniors Anderson and Brown is a fair critique. That pair combined for 33 receptions, 365 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2023. Iowa did add Northwestern transfer receiver Jacob Gill, who tallied 16 receptions for 195 yards with a pair of touchdowns over the course of his three seasons in Evanston.

The Hawkeyes’ top four rushers from last season are all back, led by Williams’ 821 rushing yards on 170 carries with a score. Johnson added 463 rushing yards on 117 carries with three touchdowns.

