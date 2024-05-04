247Sports ranks incoming Florida basketball transfers

The 2024 college basketball transfer portal closed on Tuesday, prompting an update to the 247Sports rankings of the top 150 players in the portal.

Florida’s three incoming transfers all made the list. Washington State center Rueben Chinyelu leads the group at No. 107. He averaged 4.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game as a freshman last season.

Next up is Chattanooga center Sam Alexis, who almost averaged a double-double last season (10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game), at No. 112. Similar to Chinyuelu, Alexis is a defensive presence who should dominate the paint after putting up more than two blocks per game as a sophomore.

Rounding out the list is Florida Atlantic shooting guard Alijah Martin at No. 132. Todd Golden says he’s looking for a Zyon Pullin-esque contribution from Martin this season. Pullin was an All-SEC First Teamer in his one year as a Gator.

The Orange and Blue only lost two players to the portal — Riley Kugel (Kansas) and Aleks Szymczyk. Kugel is ranked one spot below Alexis at No. 113 on the list.

