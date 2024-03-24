247Sports projects where Clemson will land in college football’s realignment

College football’s conference realignment seemingly happened quickly, and expectations are that more moves will be made at some point.

This felt evident with the Florida State Seminoles suing the ACC, but things got even more clear when the Clemson Tigers did the same. With the two top members of the ACC showing they want change or want out of the conference as a whole, things get even more interesting.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Clemson and realignment revolves around where the Tigers would land if they were to leave the ACC. Recently, 247Sports made their prediction.

Projection: SEC Clemson’s made it clear it doesn’t want to be left behind as a revenue-driver in the ACC and the SEC best seems like a fit.” Clemson routinely comes up in SEC conversations as one of the league’s next primary targets. The Tigers are one of the “Big 3” football powers in the ACC, joining Florida State and Miami, and they’re the only ones with national championship hardware to show for it in recent years.

Clemson to the SEC would make the most sense, considering all of the factors of location, teams in the conference, and history they have with some of those teams. While you can’t count the Big Ten out, there is a strong likelihood it would be the SEC who landed the Tigers.

This is all speculation, but it could be reality before we know it.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire