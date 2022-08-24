247Sports projects Texas to play in the Texas Bowl

Getting back to a bowl game in 2022 is a priority for Steve Sarkisian and Texas this season. Last year’s 5-7 campaign was an unacceptable mark for a program like Texas.

247Sports’ released its updated bowl projections ahead of the new season, Texas is projected to get back to bowl eligibility with a Texas Bowl birth against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss on Dec. 28. It would be the first matchup between the future SEC foes since the 2013 season.

Ole Miss is coming off a 10-win season with a Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor, but they replacing quarterback Matt Corral and a slew of offensive playmakers.

Texas last played in the Texas Bowl back in 2017 when the Longhorns took down Missouri in Tom Herman’s first year in Austin. Punter Michael Dickson took home MVP in the Horns’ 33-16 victory.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire