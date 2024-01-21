247Sports projects a Pop-Tarts Bowl appearance for Clemson in 2024

The Clemson football program has a huge opportunity in 2024 as the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams.

The more teams, the more opportunities for the Tigers to return to the playoff and make a run at a title. While the team needs a lot of development for them to do so, college football is a crazy place where a lot can happen in a short period of time.

Recently, 247Sports released their early bowl game projections for the 2024 season. Rather than in the playoff, they project a Pop-Tarts Bowl appearance in 2024 for the Tigers against Utah. An interesting matchup as Utah, like the Tigers, could definitely find themselves firmly in the playoff hunt next season.

The reality right now is that this is definitely a possibility for the Tigers, but it’s not the only one. There is a lot of returning talent on this team, and development will make or break them in 2024. The defense has fewer worries, especially with Barrett Carter returning for another season.

The offense is where things are make or break, it seems. Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has a lot to prove to Clemson fans, but it goes beyond just him. Pretty much outside of running back, big improvements need to be made this offseason all over this offense.

Clemson has an opportunity to make a statement in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire